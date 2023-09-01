Penn State defeats Western Kentucky in its first home game of the season

Penn State hosted Western Kentucky in the Penn State Invitational Friday night.

The Nittany Lions defeated the Hilltoppers in a 3-1 match bringing Penn State to 1-2 overall after losing its previous matches in Florida, last week.

The first set started off with a bang as Western Kentucky was eager to start the game with a lead over Penn State. Just as the Hilltopers were slowly starting to heat up, errors by both teams kept the set neck and neck.

Quick thinking from Jess Mruzik and Taylor Trammell kept Penn State within scoring distance, but strong defense by Western Kentucky stopped their run as the Hilltopers went on to a 3-0 scoring run late in the first set.

Western Kentucky player Kaylee Cox continued to lead her team with the most kills at eight.

With the strong power of Cox, the Hilltoppers defense was just too strong for the blue and white.

Western Kentucky took over in the first set, coming out with a win over Penn State with a score of 25-22 to start the game.

Penn State started the second set on fire as they quickly went up 4-0 to start the set. An injury on Western Kentucky caused the game to slow down as the player was being tended to and a substitution was made.

Western Kentucky returned after its timeout looking different, as it gained three points quickly to avenge its teammate's injury and make up for points lost. The Hilltoppers offense did not go unnoticed as they regained momentum, only trailing 15-12.

Penn State's offensive presence dominated the end of the second set as they beat Western Kentucky 25-18 to tie the match up 1-1.

The third set was started by a serving ace from Western Kentucky as it looked to go up 2-1 in matches won. At the start of the first set, both teams made quick mistakes that caused the pace of the game to start off slow.

Senior Camryn Hannah continued her strong presence as a right side hitter, while she had the second highest number of kills after Mruzik.

Errors continued to plague both the Hilltoppers and the Nittany Lions in the third set, as the miscommunication amplified, causing Western Kentucky to call a timeout.

Penn State continued to rain down on Western Kentucky after a kill by Graduate student Mac Podraza closed out the third set with a win. The blue and white finished with a score of 25-19, with a 2-1 match lead over the Hilltoppers.

The fourth set started off with a strong kill by Mruzik as she continued to lead the blue and white with a total of 19 kills. While Penn State looked to close out the game quickly, Western Kentucky continued their fight, only trailing by two points.

The Hilltopers continued to have service errors, causing the Nittany Lions to lead with a score of 19-14 as they looked to end the set with a win.

Penn State remained on top after winning the fourth set against Western Kentucky with a score of 25- 18 to finish the game.

The blue and whites next game will be Saturday, Sept. 2 at 2 p.m. where they will face Colgate University at Rec Hall.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Penn State women's volleyball announces promotional schedule for 2023 Penn State will have five promotional home matches for the 2023 season.