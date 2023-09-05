 Skip to main content
Jess Mruzik brings home two awards for Penn State women's volleyball

Women's Volleyball vs Western Kentucky, Celebration

Penn State celebrates a point against Western Kentucky on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at Rec Hall in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 3-1.

 Sienna Pinney

As the campaign has started to ramp up for Penn State, Jess Mruzik has put her name on the map.

The outside hitter racked up both the Big Ten Player and National Player of the Week following a dominant showing this week.

The 2019-2020 Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year had a standout performance this week, leading the blue and white to 3-0 beating Western Kentucky, Colgate and James Madison.

The senior has totaled 84 kills so far this season and will look to continue making her presence felt for the Nittany Lions.

