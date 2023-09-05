Jess Mruzik brings home two awards for Penn State women's volleyball

As the campaign has started to ramp up for Penn State, Jess Mruzik has put her name on the map.

The outside hitter racked up both the Big Ten Player and National Player of the Week following a dominant showing this week.

✔️ 𝙉𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙒𝙚𝙚𝙠✔️ 𝘽𝙞𝙜 𝙏𝙚𝙣 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙒𝙚𝙚𝙠#WeAre | @voll_jess pic.twitter.com/8GRAmC4YSO — Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) September 5, 2023

The 2019-2020 Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year had a standout performance this week, leading the blue and white to 3-0 beating Western Kentucky, Colgate and James Madison.

The senior has totaled 84 kills so far this season and will look to continue making her presence felt for the Nittany Lions.

