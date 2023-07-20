Former Penn State women's volleyball stars Gabby Blossom, Kaitlyn Hord sign with Columbus Fury

A pair of former Penn State stars will reunite at the next level.
Setter Gabby Blossom and middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord will suit up for the Columbus Fury of the Pro Volleyball Federation, a new league that will begin play in February 2024.
UPDATE: Gabby Blossom SIGNED⚡️2022 AVCA First Team All-American, setter out of @PennStateVBALL & @USDVolleyball, Gabby Blossom is packing her bags for Columbus! 🎒Unleash the FURY 🏐@columbusfury | @realprovb•••#UnleashTheFURY #RealProVolleyball #ProVolleyball pic.twitter.com/N1DhpxXfN7— Columbus Fury (@ColumbusFury) July 19, 2023
Blossom was one of the Big Ten's top setters throughout her Nittany Lion career, racking up 3,271 career assists and 865 career digs across four seasons.
Last fall, Blossom transferred to San Diego for her final year of eligibility, where she helped lead the Toreros to a 31-2 finish and a Final Four appearance.
