Former Penn State women's volleyball stars Gabby Blossom, Kaitlyn Hord sign with Columbus Fury

A pair of former Penn State stars will reunite at the next level.

Setter Gabby Blossom and middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord will suit up for the Columbus Fury of the Pro Volleyball Federation, a new league that will begin play in February 2024.

Blossom was one of the Big Ten's top setters throughout her Nittany Lion career, racking up 3,271 career assists and 865 career digs across four seasons.

Last fall, Blossom transferred to San Diego for her final year of eligibility, where she helped lead the Toreros to a 31-2 finish and a Final Four appearance.

Hord partnered with Blossom during her Penn State career, finishing with 1,022 career kills and 522 total blocks.

In her fifth year, Hord transferred to conference rival Nebraska, where she led the team in blocks per set.

The duo, who both came to Penn State as part of the 2018 recruiting class, will team up once again in Columbus.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE