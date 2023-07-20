Former Penn State women's volleyball standout Nia Kai Reed joins Omaha Supernovas

Penn State player joins the pros.
Nia Kai Reed, former Penn State player and AVCA Honorable Mention All-American, signed with the Omaha Supernovas on Thursday.
👋👋👋@NiaKaiReed is ready to go! ✨ pic.twitter.com/sbMmNRJzcT— Omaha Supernovas (@OmahaSupernovas) July 20, 2023
Reed is currently playing for the United States Women's National Team and has had a run with a South Korean professional team, the Gwanju Al Peppers.
Reed finished the 2018 season at Penn State playing in 103 sets, recording a team-best 3.26 kills per set.
