Former Penn State women's volleyball standout Nia Kai Reed joins Omaha Supernovas

Penn State player joins the pros.

Nia Kai Reed, former Penn State player and AVCA Honorable Mention All-American, signed with the Omaha Supernovas on Thursday.

Reed is currently playing for the United States Women's National Team and has had a run with a South Korean professional team, the Gwanju Al Peppers.

Reed finished the 2018 season at Penn State playing in 103 sets, recording a team-best 3.26 kills per set.

