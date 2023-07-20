 Skip to main content
Former Penn State women's volleyball standout Nia Kai Reed joins Omaha Supernovas

Women's Volleyball vs Purdue

Nia Reed (6) smashes the ball against Purdue on Oct. 27th, 2018. Purdue wins Penn State 3-2.

 Chushi Hu

Penn State player joins the pros.

Nia Kai Reed, former Penn State player and AVCA Honorable Mention All-American, signed with the Omaha Supernovas on Thursday.

Reed is currently playing for the United States Women's National Team and has had a run with a South Korean professional team, the Gwanju Al Peppers.

Reed finished the 2018 season at Penn State playing in 103 sets, recording a team-best 3.26 kills per set.

