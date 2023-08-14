 Skip to main content
Former Penn State women's volleyball players earn bronze at Pan American Cup

Penn State women's volleyball NCAA first round vs Princeton, Kendall White (3) digs

Penn State libero Kendall White (3) digs a ball during the first round of the NCAA women’s volleyball tournament at Rec Hall on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. The no. 11 seed Nittany Lions defeated the Princeton Tigers 3-0.

 Jonah Rosen

A pair of former Penn State players took home some hardware after the Pan American Cup.

Kendall White (class of 2019) and Simone Lee (class of 2017) helped the U.S. national team take down the Dominican Republic in four sets in the bronze medal game in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The squad finished 5-1 overall, with the only loss coming to Argentina in the semifinals.

Lee posted a particularly strong performance, leading the squad in scoring with 23 points and 19 kills. She also recorded a team-best four blocks.

