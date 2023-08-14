Former Penn State women's volleyball players earn bronze at Pan American Cup

A pair of former Penn State players took home some hardware after the Pan American Cup.

Kendall White (class of 2019) and Simone Lee (class of 2017) helped the U.S. national team take down the Dominican Republic in four sets in the bronze medal game in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Bringing back bronze! 🥉 The U.S. Women 🇺🇸 beat the Dominican Republic 🇩🇴 3-1 (25-22, 25-20, 21-25, 27-25) on Sunday to take 3rd place at the Pan American Cup in Puerto Rico.Story and stats | https://t.co/ezYqQQrupy pic.twitter.com/nCwaGwENZ0 — USA Volleyball (@usavolleyball) August 14, 2023

The squad finished 5-1 overall, with the only loss coming to Argentina in the semifinals.

Lee posted a particularly strong performance, leading the squad in scoring with 23 points and 19 kills. She also recorded a team-best four blocks.

