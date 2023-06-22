 Skip to main content
USWNT names former Penn State women’s soccer goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher to 2023 Women’s World Cup roster

Alyssa Naeher

United States' goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, center, reacts at the end of a women's soccer match against Sweden at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Tokyo. Sweden won 3-0. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

 Ricardo Mazalan/AP Photo

Alyssa Naeher will represent her country at the highest level once again.

The former Penn State women’s soccer goalkeeper was named to the USWNT’s 2023 Women’s World Cup roster.

This year’s World Cup will be the third Naeher is at with the U.S., having won Gold in each of the previous two.

The ex-Nittany Lion has started and played every minute for the Chicago Red Stars, which sit 11th in the NWSL with a just 10 points this season so far.

At Penn State, Naeher was a multi-year All-American and once named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. She suited up 74 times for the and white from 2006-2009 before turning pro.

