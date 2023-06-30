Transfers Rowan Lapi, Michela Agresti build on existing strengths for Penn State women’s soccer

Penn State got much, much better over the span of six days without even stepping onto the pitch.

On June 16, the Nittany Lions secured the diamond of the transfer portal in ex-Quinnipiac striker Rebecca Cooke.

Cooke led the nation with 22 goals last year and is exactly what Penn State’s offense needed after star forwards Ally Schlegel and Penelope Hocking were drafted in January.

The blue and white wasn’t finished in the portal, though, as it secured reinforcements in the midfield and along the defensive line.

On June 20, former Northwestern midfielder Rowan Lapi announced her move to Happy Valley, pushing a talented midfield to an even higher level.

The graduate transfer is likely well acquainted with her new teammates, as her Wildcats faced off with the Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Tournament last season.

A team captain on that Northwestern squad, Lapi started all 23 contests and tallied career highs with six goals, three assists and a shots-on-goal percentage of .444.

Lapi was named second-team All-Big Ten and third-team All-North region for her efforts, and she also helped lead the Wildcats to the Sweet 16, which tied the furthest the program had ever advanced in the NCAA Tournament.

Now, Lapi will join a monstrous Penn State midfield that includes 2023 team captains Cori Dyke and Kate Wiesner, returning starter Natalie Wilson and talented sophomores Olivia Smith and Olivia Borgen.

Lapi’s best fit would be as a center midfielder, where she would do a little bit of everything: creating chances, taking shots and defending on the other end.

Last season, Penn State’s attack ran through its speed along the sidelines and has the personnel to do so again in 2023, so Lapi’s ability to dish the ball out to the wings on time and on target would be invaluable.

Although she doesn’t take many shots, Lapi has shown that she’s a strong, accurate shooter that isn’t afraid to take chances from outside the 18-yard box.

Northwestern employed a “box” formation last season, with Lapi hanging back in more of a defensive midfielder role.

In Penn State’s 4-3-3 formation in 2022, Dyke primarily played in the center, and it’s unlikely she would be displaced from that spot next season. With the talent at midfield, it’s possible that Penn State moves to a 3-4-3 formation to allow Dyke and Lapi to man the middle at the same time.

Depth can certainly be a weapon, though, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Dambach maintains the 4-3-3 and frequently subs in fresh legs from the bench. Either way, an already impressive midfield should be even better with Lapi in the mix.

The Nittany Lions weren’t done there, though, as two days later on June 22, they poached another talented veteran: former Boston College defender Michela Agresti.

Like the midfield, Penn State’s defense was already in good shape, but it got that much better with the addition of Agresti.

The 5-foot-8 defender was a Day 1 starter with the Eagles in her true freshman season and went on to start 67 matches across four seasons in Chestnut Hill.

Agresti notched just under 6,000 career minutes as a two-time team captain with Boston College, but she will have to compete for that same playing time in Happy Valley.

Dambach rolled with four in the back all of last season, and two of last year’s starters, Mieke Schiemann and Ellie Wheeler, should snag two of those positions.

The Eagles had a similar defensive scheme to the Nittany Lions last year, with Agresti as one of two center defenders. In the blue and white equivalent, she would pair up with Schiemann in the middle of the Penn State defense.

Rising senior Eva Alonso is another name to watch out for, as she has primarily played center back for the blue and white and would compete with Agresti for a starting role inside.

Like the midfielders, though, depth is never a bad thing, and nearly 6,000 minutes coming off of the bench would be a valuable asset for Dambach and company.

As the 2023 season quickly approaches, the defending Big Ten champions look even scarier after their latest transfer portal additions.

