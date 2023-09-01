Transfer Rebecca Cooke ready to make a splash for Penn State women's soccer

The transfer portal is something that student-athletes and coaches use as a tool to aid their programs. When Rebecca Cooke announced that she was hitting the transfer portal, it was Penn State that struck gold.

“Rebecca is a really fun player. She’s got some different ideas,” Dambach said. “She’s exciting to watch. She’s working hard to get better every day.”

The Dublin, Ireland, native was a natural right from the start of her playing days, seeing action for the Republic of Ireland on the U17 and U19 National Teams.

Since there were no girls’ teams where she was from, Cooke grew up “playing with the boy’s teams.”

Cooke also had a brief stint playing for Ireland’s Senior National Team, where they clashed with Belgium in 2019 for a friendly. She then stayed home in Dublin, playing for Shelbourne FC, which plays in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

“They’re some of the best times in my career,” Cooke said. “The connections I made and friendships were great.”

The forward then took her talents overseas, where she started her collegiate soccer career playing for Quinnipiac.

“I had some connections there. My grandfather coached the head coach there [Quinnipiac], and I didn’t really know much about the sport over here” Cooke said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cooke said she decided to “take the jump” and ended up with Quinnipiac.

She took her newfound team in stride and was a key contributor from the jump. In her first season, she was MAAC Rookie of the Year and continuously got better as her time at Quinnipiac went on.

Over her time playing for the Bobcats, Cooke became the backbone of the squad. The phenom logged 39 goals, 11 assists, and started in 41 of the 44 games during her time there.

However, it was in her 2022 campaign that put everyone on notice. A season ago, Cooke was on an absolute tear, netting six game-winning goals out of 22 total and 51 points, which were NCAA highs.

“My freshman and sophomore years were good, and I think last year was important for me to have a good year looking to transfer,” Cooke said.

She was awarded a United Soccer Coaches and College Soccer News Third-Team All-American. Cooke was also an All-MAAC First Team Selection to go along with leading the Bobcats to its first MAAC title.

A MAAC championship victory led Quinnipiac to a NCAA Tournament appearance. The Bobcats and Cooke had a date with the Nittany Lions in the first round at Jeffrey Field.

“I remember she was on the scouting report,” Payton Linnehan said. “She was definitely on our radar going into the game.”

Despite putting together a valiant effort, the blue and white were too much for Cooke and company, handing the Bobcats a 4-1 loss. However, Dambach noticed the spark that Cooke provided.

“She just continued to work and tried to make something out of nothing,” Dambach said. “I have a lot of respect for the way she handled herself.”

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

The 5-10 talent decided it was time for a change of scenery after the season, entering her name in the transfer portal. After getting her first taste of Jeffrey Field and the Erica Dambach run program in the fall, Cooke decided her new chapter would take place in State College.

“It was the best feeling when I came here. I didn’t visit anywhere else,” Cooke said. “I just knew this is where I wanted to be.”

When Cooke hit the portal, Dambach knew it was an opportunity she couldn’t pass up. Despite the tournament victory over the Bobcats, Cooke caused all sorts of fits for the blue and white’s unit, making her presence known.

“We went hard and fast. I’ve known that coach up there [Quinnipiac] for a while and he praised her as a player and a teammate,” Dambach said. “That was all I needed to know.”

Impressed, Dambach knew that the highly touted transfer would be a great fit tactically and for her team's culture.

“It’s been an adjustment for her, but I’m really impressed with her work ethic and her growth mindset,” Dambach said. “You just want it for her. She works really hard all over the field, and you can see her getting better and better each day.”

It has been an adjustment for the forward though, as transitioning to a new team as well as a tougher conference from the MAAC to Big Ten has proven challenging.

Cooke mentioned that the speed of play in the Big Ten is completely different, saying how Dambach’s squad “focuses a lot on concepts, principles and tactics” — something that was missing in Quinnipiac’s conference.

Despite some challenges, she has found her identity within the team and has impressed her teammates around her.

“She’s such a unique personality on and off the field. She has a very unique flair to her when she’s playing,” Linnehan said. “We have a lot of depth on the attacking side, so we are using that to our advantage. Rebecca plays a huge role in that.”

Cooke credits her new teammates as a large reason in which playing for the Nittany Lions has been a great experience and makes her get better everyday.

The forward likes playing with athletes such as Cori Dyke and Linnehan since she can learn from them and become a better player.

While there has been a slight learning curve for Cooke, it didn’t take her long to get going. In the second game of the campaign, she cashed in a goal against West Chester, scoring for Penn State in front of the Park Ave Army for the first time.

“The DNA that we have as a team and how we play together, whether it be the players, coaches, everyone putting their input and energy from the sideline is amazing,” Cooke said.

While the transfer is just getting warmed up, she’s destined to play a large role on this dangerous Nittany Lion team.

MORE WOMEN'S SOCCER COVERAGE

Penn State women's soccer continue to ascend in rankings The Nittany Lions came into the season receiving lots of preseason buzz.