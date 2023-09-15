'Their legacy will last on' | Penn State women’s soccer seniors got night they deserved, sparking win over Maryland

A night to remember.

The promotion set in store for Penn State on Friday was a special one. To open up conference play against Maryland, the blue and white celebrated Senior Night, recognizing the backbone for such an incredible team.

Playing with fire, it was the seniors that ignited the flame that led the unit to a 4-0 win over the Terrapins.

Coach Erica Dambach said how “you couldn’t script” a night any better than the one her unit had for such an occasion.

Senior’s play a pivotal role in any program. The leadership and experience from the seasoned veterans set the tone for how a team cultivates a culture — same goes for Dambach’s squad.

“The performance that they gave us, you know their legacy will last on,” Dambach said.

“It brings tears to my eyes to see where this group is right now.”

The veterans also play a role in helping the younger members of the team. By taking them under their wing, the seniors are able to teach valuable pointers to the younger blood, whether it be from a soccer perspective or just about becoming a better person.

“I really like reminding them that it is a process,” said senior Eva Alonso. “They have to believe and do whatever they can every single day.”

“You got to trust the process.”

The Nittany Lions are headlined by seven seniors: Kate Wiesner, Cori Dyke, Payton Linnehan, Devon Olive, Michela Agresti, Alonso and Katherine Asman.

The group of veterans credit their time in State College to Dambach and playing under her wing.

“I can talk all day about coach Dambach. She’s the best in terms of soccer, but also as a human being,” said Wiesner. “To be able to play and learn from her the past five years, its been incredible and the best decision that I ever made.”

While the group of seniors for the blue and white all had different journeys, they all have impacted the program in tremendous ways.

The camaraderie is unmatched amongst the team. The seniors have attributed a large part to their experience in Happy Valley to the teammates and fans that they have had.

“The culture is unmatched. I don’t think there’s a place like it in college soccer,” said Wiesner. “Each and every one of those guys I love like my sisters. You can see that in the way that we play and the way that we love each other.”

With the game being a testament to the impact that they had on the field and program, it was the seniors that shined in the victory against Maryland.

Wiesner struck first blood as she unleashed a missile past Terrapin goalie Liz Beardsley. The Monrovia, California, native cashed in her fifth career goal on an emotional night for the captain.

“To be able to do that on Senior Night was incredible just to celebrate with our whole bench and whole team,” Wiesner said.

“Those guys are my why.”

Asman was her usual self as she added another clean sheet to her career, adding onto her historic run as a Nittany Lion.

While not graduating, seniors Ellie Wheeler made her presence known as she scored the second goal of the night.

Alonso was the facilitator that Dambach called upon tonight as the defender celebrated her Senior Night by assisting on three of the four blue and white goals.

“That’s my way of helping the team,” Alonso said. “It was an awesome night. Everyone was supporting and cheering for us. It was really great.”

Senior duo of Linnehan and Dyke caused fits for the Terrapins all night, wreaking havoc on both sides of the ball and becoming a headache for Maryland.

The seniors used this moment to reflect on the growth and maturity they had over their time in State College.

“When I first got here as a freshman, and right now it is much different,” Alonso said. “I have grown so much and I am so grateful for everyone that has helped me.”

While this event is used to commemorate what the players have done for the program, it is not the end for the group as Dambach said it’s “just the beginning”.

“I am so fired up to go through this Big Ten season with these guys,” Dambach said.

Fueled by the passion of Senior Day, the seniors came to play for Penn State en route to the victory over Maryland. With the season now in full stride, the seniors look to carry on their legacy with championship hopes on the horizon.

