Riley Gleason ready for big jump with Penn State women’s soccer after redshirting

Riley Gleason made her debut for Penn State in 2021. After redshirting in the 2022 campaign, she has returned to the pitch and is poised to make an impact.

As a freshman in 2021, Gleason played in 11 games. The midfielder showcased some flashes in her stint, looking to be a solid contributor down the road for the program.

After a promising start to her career playing for such a historically successful program and culture, Gleason decided to forego her 2022 season, deciding to make the choice to redshirt.

The hard work paid off, as the midfielder was able to cash in on her second career goal against Monmouth Sunday.

“You’re really proud of her and she’s a good lesson for all these other players as well,” Coach Dambach said.

Redshirting is a tough choice to make for any collegiate athlete and it was no different for Gleason.

“In the moment it was a difficult choice not to play,” Gleason said. “Just credit to everyone in this program who made it so easy.”

The Mission Viejo, California native played a fair bit in her freshman year and showed some great flashes. She made her debut for the squad against UMass, stepping onto the field at Jeffrey Field in front of the Park Ave. Army for the first time.

While playing sparingly, Gleason made her presence known for the unit and continued to make great strides throughout her rookie campaign. The hard work all came to fruition as she netted her first career goal against Minnesota in the later stretch of the season.

The crafty midfielder decided it was best for her journey to not compete for the group in 2022, gaining another year of eligibility due to redshirting. She credits the support she has had from the program in this chapter of her career.

“Just so much support from our coaches, players and staff that made it a great year,” Gleason said.

While she didn’t play last season, Gleason continued to put in the hard earned hours. She continuously strived to get better and honed her craft.

The grit and determination didn’t go unnoticed, as those around her witnessed the work she was putting in.

“Her growth over the last 18 months has been incredible,” Dambach said. “Each day trying to get one percent better.”

With the 2023 season approaching, Gleason was set to take the field for the Nittany Lions once again.

The grind she had put in approaching this season seemed to be a result of the focal point she has played so far in the beginning of the season.

The talented player has started in five of the six games for the blue and white, causing fits for opposing defenses and creating opportunities for her teammates.

“Riley’s been grinding so to see her rewarded for it was pretty awesome” Dambach said.

In a Sunday clash against Monmouth, Gleason was able to connect with a nifty pass from Payton Linnehan scoring her second goal of her collegiate career.

The goal put Penn State up 2-0 en route to a convincing 4-1 victory over the Hawks.

“It was just fun. I had a great time” Gleason said. “It was fun to go celebrate with everyone. It was a great moment.”

With Gleason and company looking like one of the best teams in the nation, she will continue to work hard and be a key piece for her team as conference play is just around the corner.

