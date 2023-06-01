Report: Nation's top scorer, former Quinnipiac star Rebecca Cooke, commits to Penn State women's soccer

Penn State reportedly picked up a massive transfer for its 2023 recruiting class.

Quinnipiac star forward Rebecca Cooke, who led the nation in scoring last season, committed to the Nittany Lions, per Top Drawer Soccer.

Great to see past pupil Rebecca Cooke today - she is the top goal scorer in college soccer in the States this year and will be transferring to Penn State this Summer. Vera Pauw take note! pic.twitter.com/q8VgKHNQSQ — Portmarnock CS (@PortmarnockCS) May 30, 2023

Cooke paced Division I with 22 goals during the 2022 campaign, guiding the Bobcats to the second-best scoring offense in the nation as a junior.

The Ireland native’s final game with Quinnipiac came in a 4-1 loss to Penn State in Happy Valley in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The blue and white held Cooke pointless for the second time all season in the matchup.

Cooke was a two-time All-MAAC first-team member, MAAC Rookie of the Year, a United Soccer Coaches third-team All-American and the winner of the MAAC’s Golden Boot award, given to the conference’s top player annually.

Adding a proven and elite goal scorer is significant for a Penn State squad that lost star forwards Ally Schlegel and Penelope Hocking to the pro ranks.

