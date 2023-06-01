Recruiting Roundup | Looking at Penn State women’s soccer’s incoming freshman class

After hauling in the nation’s top recruiting class last year, Penn State failed to crack the top three this season.

That being said, it’s still bringing its usual haul of quality talent, signing five players to its 2023 freshman class.

Here’s a look at the incoming first-year Nittany Lions.

Frankee Flesher

Frankee Flesher is a Top Drawer Soccer 3-star, high-scoring forward out of Ohio.

Flesher attended West Geauga High School in Chesterland, Ohio, and put up a staggering 79 points during her senior year in 2022.

The forward’s 34 goals led her to a multitude of accolades following her final high school campaign. Flesher was named first-team all-conference, conference MVP and first-team All-Ohio for her efforts.

Though she likely won’t be a consistent rotational player right away for Penn State, Flesher’s speed stands out in her film and will be a major strength for her in Happy Valley.

Nicollette Kiorpes

Joining Flesher up top is a higher-ranked attacker in Nicollette Kiorpes.

Kiorpes is a 4-star, according to Top Drawer Soccer, out of Worcester, Massachusetts.

She attended Doherty Memorial High School and spent a decade playing for New England Futbol Club outside of school.

At an international level, Kiorpes is part of the United States farm system and even suited up for her country in the U17 Women’s World Cup. The future Nittany Lion scored a net-front goal in the United States' 1-1 draw against Brazil.

Keegan Schmeiser

To go along with Kiorpes, Keegan Schmeiser is another 4-star recruit from the Midwest in the blue and white’s 2023 recruiting class.

Schmeiser, a native of Bolingbrook, Illinois, was a longtime defender for Chicago FC United at the club level. Her club play in 2022 earned her United Soccer Coaches Youth Girls All-American status.

Alongside Kiorpes, Schmeiser was also a member of the 2022 United States U17 CONCACAF Championship-winning squad. Despite making the roster, she only appeared in one of the team’s elimination matches during the title run, starting in its 11-0 victory over Curacao.

However, as a highly touted prospect, Schmeiser is primed to compete for a rotational spot with the departures of Maddie Myers, Jillian Jennings and Cassie Hiatt.

Kaelyn Wolfe

Kaelyn Wolfe will compete with Schmeiser for the open two starting defensive spots.

A fellow 4-star prospect, Wolfe attended Villa Maria Academy. She’s the first of two Pennsylvania natives in this group, hailing from West Chester.

While also suiting up for Penn Fusion Soccer Academy in club play, Wolfe was a league MVP and Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association first-team member.

Wolfe was a major scoring threat at the high school level. She was Daily Local News Girls Soccer All-Area Player of the Year after scoring 22 goals and adding nine assists during her senior campaign.

Ava Rightmire

Rounding out Penn State’s group of new freshmen is Ava Rightmire.

The Downingtown, Pennsylvania, native played club ball for FC Delco and went to Downingtown West High School.

Rightmire was a four-time all-area selection and a first-team ECNL All-Conference selection as a senior in 2022.

The Pennsylvania product is the only other United Soccer Coaches All-American on this list.

