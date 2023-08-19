 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.


featured

Promotion schedule announced for Penn State women's soccer

WSOC vs QU final

Penn State Women's Soccer team celebrates their win over Quinnipiac in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Bobcats 4-1.

 Casey Loughlin

Penn State just released its match promotions for games at Jeffrey Field for the upcoming season.

The Park Ave Army will be causing nightmares for opponents with promotions such as the white out game against Ohio State and Halloween attire against Wisconsin.

The promotions feature recognition for the State College community as the clash against Westchester is Youth Soccer Day and the game against Monmouth is Family Fun Day.

It also pays acknowledgment to the program as the matchup against Nebraska is Alumni Day and the showdown against Maryland is Senior Day for the team.

All fans are welcome to come out to Jeffrey Field to take part in these promotions and support women's soccer.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags