Promotion schedule announced for Penn State women's soccer

Penn State just released its match promotions for games at Jeffrey Field for the upcoming season.

The Park Ave Army will be causing nightmares for opponents with promotions such as the white out game against Ohio State and Halloween attire against Wisconsin.

Didn’t make it to the season opener on Thursday? DON’T WORRY!Check out all the exciting match promotions going on at Jeffrey this season, and make your way to Happy Valley to support your Nittany Lions💙🤍#WeAre pic.twitter.com/zKz1UnVMPg — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) August 19, 2023

The promotions feature recognition for the State College community as the clash against Westchester is Youth Soccer Day and the game against Monmouth is Family Fun Day.

It also pays acknowledgment to the program as the matchup against Nebraska is Alumni Day and the showdown against Maryland is Senior Day for the team.

All fans are welcome to come out to Jeffrey Field to take part in these promotions and support women's soccer.

