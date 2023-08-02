Position preview | Veteran core, impact transfers lead Penn State women’s soccer into 2023

Led by a talented group of upperclassmen, Penn State saw plenty of success last fall, including a Sweet 16 appearance and capturing the Big Ten Tournament championship.

The Nittany Lions have changed a lot since then, however, thanks to several players turning pro and plenty of movement in the transfer portal.

With the season opener against North Carolina under three weeks away, here’s how coach Erica Dambach’s squad shapes up.

Forwards

Penn State’s offense lost some serious firepower this offseason, as the team’s top two goal scorers, Ally Schlegel and Penelope Hocking, were drafted to the NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars.

Despite that loss, there’s reason to believe the Nittany Lions can be even more dynamic on top thanks to the addition of Rebecca Cooke.

The Quinnipiac transfer led the nation last season with 22 goals, and the senior has all the tools to be a productive striker with her new team.

Cooke can expect terrific service from the wings, as Penn State boasts a pair of returning speedsters in Payton Linnehan and Amelia White.

Linnehan has been a consistent playmaker for Dambach’s team, accounting for 68 points in 58 starts across her four-year career. Her experience and scoring ability should be a valuable asset up front.

Starting on the opposite side will likely be Amelia White, Top Drawer Soccer’s No. 2 recruit in the 2022 recruiting class, who flashed her talent as a true freshman.

White finished with two goals and five assists while driving past defenders with her pace and ball skills. With another year of training under her belt, she could rise to stardom in 2023.

Cooke, Linnehan and White should make up the starting three, but expect redshirt junior Kaitlyn MacBean and senior Elle Kershner to see plenty of minutes this fall.

Although not expected to be immediate difference-makers, there should also be opportunities for freshmen Frankee Flesher and Nicollette Kiorpes to see the pitch.

Midfield

Penn State lost key attackers and some depth up front this offseason, but the midfield looks as strong as ever.

Team captains Cori Dyke and Kate Wiesner are both back for their fifth year and will be important pieces for the Nittany Lions.

Dyke has never missed a game in her career and is on pace to make her 100th career start this year. Last year, she patrolled the middle of the pitch and played a key role as both a stout defender and an intelligent passer in transition.

Wiesner is a versatile midfielder who can make long runs into the box but also track back on defense and run with other team’s wingers.

If Penn State deploys its 4-3-3 formation again this year, Dyke and Wiesner will likely lock down two starting positions in the midfield, but the third is up for grabs.

Senior Natalie Wilson held down the spot last year, starting all 23 games as an outside midfielder, but she has some competition this year from the transfer portal.

The Nittany Lions picked up Rowan Lapi this offseason, a graduate transfer from Northwestern who was a mainstay for the Wildcats.

Lapi stood out at Northwestern as a center midfielder who could pass, defend and shoot. However, with Dyke likely getting serious minutes in the middle, it remains to be seen if Lapi will see more time outside or primarily rotate with Dyke.

Another alternative is a formation change, potentially to a 3-4-3 that would allow Dyke, Lapi, Wiesner and Wilson to play together at the same time.

Dambach has preached the advantages of having great depth and takes advantage of her substitutes, so even a three-midfielder scheme should feature plenty of different names.

Fifth-year Devon Olive and sophomore Olivia Borgen are also candidates to see more of the pitch after playing well in limited minutes last season.

Defense

While the midfield shouldn’t skip a beat this season, Penn State could see some growing pains on the back end.

With the departures of Jillian Jennings, Maddie Myers and Cassandra Hiatt, the Nittany Lions lost a ton of experience on defense.

The good news is that center back Mieke Schiemann and outside back Ellie Wheeler are back this year and should be strong leaders for the defense.

If Penn State continues to play four defenders this year, there will be some serious competition for the last two starting spots.

Senior Eva Alonso should have an opportunity to earn a starting role. As a freshman, the Madrid, Spain, native started all 16 games at center back, but has struggled to stay on the pitch since then due to injuries.

Another strong candidate to play in the middle is Boston College transfer Michela Agresti, who has consistently started at center back for the Eagles over the past four seasons.

Although they both specialize as center backs, it’s possible that either Alonso or Agresti start outside depending on Dambach’s scheme.

Other names to watch out for are redshirt freshman Molly Martin and true freshmen Ava Rightmire and Keegan Schmeiser, who were all highly ranked recruits in high school.

The lack of experience could be a concern this year for the defense, but Penn State’s final defender, goalkeeper Katherine Asman, is one of the squad’s best players.

The fifth-year goalie has been outstanding in net, only allowing 70 goals in 64 matches with a .774 save percentage, including nine clean sheets last season.

Penn State’s back four prevented plenty of scoring in its own right, but when the ball got through to Asman, she was hard to beat.

The keeper might be busier this season with a less-experienced defense in front of her, but she’s shown the ability to bail out the Nittany Lions and help them salvage points when the offense or defense falters.

