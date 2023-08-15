 Skip to main content
featured

Penn State women's soccer's Rebecca Cooke named to USCA watch list

Women's Soccer Vs Wisconsin, Team Celebration

Penn State celebrates after a goal during Penn State's matchup against Wisconsin at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pa. on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. The Nittany Lions defeated the Badgers 3-0.

 Nick Eickhoff

One of the nation's top transfers is garnering some preseason hype.

Penn State's Rebecca Cooke was named as a player by the United Soccer Coaches Association. joining 33 other forwards across the country.

Cooke transferred to Happy Valley this off-season after leading the nation in scoring with Quinnipiac last fall. She paced the NCAA with 22 goals and 51 total points.

With Ally Schlegel and Penelope Hocking, the team's leading scorers a year ago, leaving for the NWSL, the Nittany Lions will need a new scoring threat up top.

Cooke looks to be that difference maker for the Penn State offense in 2023.

