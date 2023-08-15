Penn State women's soccer's Rebecca Cooke named to USCA watch list

One of the nation's top transfers is garnering some preseason hype.

Penn State's Rebecca Cooke was named as a player by the United Soccer Coaches Association. joining 33 other forwards across the country.

Watch out…Rebecca Cooke has been named a United Soccer Coaches FORWARD TO WATCH in 2023👀#WeAre pic.twitter.com/D1IVw9ilLE — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) August 15, 2023

Cooke transferred to Happy Valley this off-season after leading the nation in scoring with Quinnipiac last fall. She paced the NCAA with 22 goals and 51 total points.

With Ally Schlegel and Penelope Hocking, the team's leading scorers a year ago, leaving for the NWSL, the Nittany Lions will need a new scoring threat up top.

Cooke looks to be that difference maker for the Penn State offense in 2023.

