Penn State women's soccer remains in top 10

The Nittany Lions end another successful week with positive rankings.
Penn State remained at six in the United Soccer Coaches Poll Wednesday for the second week in a row.
Stayin in the spotlight💡#WeAre pic.twitter.com/MxQ2DuE3bb— Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) September 6, 2023
The Nittany Lions were also ranked fourth in the Top Drawer Soccer Poll.
This is the women's highest ranking for the season after previously holding No. 8 and No. 10 earlier this season.
Penn State defeated Monmouth 4-1 on Sunday, moving their record to 5-0-1 for the season.