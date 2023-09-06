 Skip to main content
Penn State women's soccer remains in top 10

Women's Soccer vs Monmouth, Ogden

Defender Kara Ogden (19) dribbles the ball during the Penn State woman's soccer game against Monmouth at Jeffrey Field on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Hawks 4-1.

 Ethan Feldman

The Nittany Lions end another successful week with positive rankings.

Penn State remained at six in the United Soccer Coaches Poll Wednesday for the second week in a row.

The Nittany Lions were also ranked fourth in the Top Drawer Soccer Poll.

This is the women's highest ranking for the season after previously holding No. 8 and No. 10 earlier this season.

Penn State defeated Monmouth 4-1 on Sunday, moving their record to 5-0-1 for the season.

