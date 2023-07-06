Penn State women's soccer releases full 2023 schedule, will open against D-I runner-up

After winning the Big Ten Tournament in 2022, Penn State will look to defend its crown against a tough 2023 slate.

The Nittany Lions will kick off their season by hosting the defending Division I runner-up North Carolina on Aug. 17, followed by a game against Division II runner-up West Chester three days later.

Other nonconference matchups include West Virginia, TCU, UCF, Monmouth and Princeton, with the Mountaineers being the only road game.

Penn State will host Maryland on Sept. 15 to kick off conference play, followed by a four-game road trip at Rutgers, Nebraska, Michigan and defending Big Ten regular season champion Michigan State.

The Nittany Lions will then return home for a clash against Ohio State before hitting the road once more to face Purdue and Northwestern. The squad will then close out the regular season by hosting Indiana and Wisconsin.

The Big Ten Tournament will take place from Oct. 26 to Nov. 5, should Penn State qualify by placing in the top eight in the regular season standings.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE