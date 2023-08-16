 Skip to main content
Penn State women's soccer Rebecca Cooke and Kate Wiesner named top-100 preseason performers

WSOC vs QU Wiesner

Midfielder Kate Wiesner (6) celebrates her goal during the first round of the NCAA tournament against Quinnipiac University on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions went on to defeated the Bobcats 4-1.

 Casey Loughlin

Approaching the 2023 season, a dynamic duo of Penn State players has received major recognition.

Rebecca Cooke and Kate Wiesner were each named to TopDrawerSoccer’s Preseason Top 100 Performers list.

Slotting in at No. 86, Wiesner approaches her Senior+ season coming off a campaign where she totaled career highs across the board.

At No. 19, Cooke is a heralded transfer acquisition for Erica Dambach.

After leading the nation in scoring last season with Quinnipiac, she could prove a giant x-factor for the Nittany Lions this fall.

