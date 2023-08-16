Penn State women's soccer Rebecca Cooke and Kate Wiesner named top-100 preseason performers

Approaching the 2023 season, a dynamic duo of Penn State players has received major recognition.

Rebecca Cooke and Kate Wiesner were each named to TopDrawerSoccer’s Preseason Top 100 Performers list.

Say hello to your PRESEASON TOP-100 PERFORMERS from TopDrawerSoccer🤩#WeAre pic.twitter.com/rPKZY27B1T — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) August 16, 2023

Slotting in at No. 86, Wiesner approaches her Senior+ season coming off a campaign where she totaled career highs across the board.

At No. 19, Cooke is a heralded transfer acquisition for Erica Dambach.

After leading the nation in scoring last season with Quinnipiac, she could prove a giant x-factor for the Nittany Lions this fall.



