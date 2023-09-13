 Skip to main content
Penn State women's soccer ranks inside top 10 for 5th consecutive week

Penn State Women's Soccer vs. Princeton, Julia Raich and Kaitlyn MacBean

Penn State midfielder Julia Raich (31), left, interacts with forward Kaitlyn MacBean (14), right, during the women's soccer match against Princeton at Jeffrey Field on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions shutout the Tigers 3-0.

 Tyler Mantz

The Nittany Lions are on a roll and it doesn't look like they are to be stopped any time soon.

As the unit continues its stellar play, a high ranking remains attached with the team.

The group is ranked No. 6 on the United Soccer Coaches Poll and No. 3 on the Top Drawer Soccer Poll.

The squad has won six straight games and shows no signs of slowing down.

The blue and white have now been ranked inside the top 10 for five weeks in a row, showcasing much deserved recognition for this spree of high level play.

