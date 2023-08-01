Penn State women's soccer ranked No. 10 in United Soccer Coaches preseason poll

Coming off an impressive season in which Penn State finished 15-5-3 and made it to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, the Nittany Lions will start the 2023 campaign highly ranked.

Penn State came in at No. 10 in the preseason United Soccer Coaches poll, which was released on Tuesday.

United Soccer Coaches men's and women's college preseason rankings for all divisions of NCAA and Junior College soccer have been announced.Read more: https://t.co/jmJI1JMS1G pic.twitter.com/9cpk5m30w1 — United Soccer Coaches (@UnitedCoaches) August 1, 2023

No Big Ten school earned a higher ranking, though Michigan State and Northwestern came in at 17th and 18th, respectively. Rutgers and Nebraska were included in the others receiving votes category.

The Nittany Lions will begin their 2023 season against North Carolina, which slotted in at No. 2 in the inaugural poll.

