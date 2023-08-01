 Skip to main content
Penn State women's soccer ranked No. 10 in United Soccer Coaches preseason poll

Penn State defender Mieke Schiemann (25) chest bumps the ball during Penn State's matchup against Michigan at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pa. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. The Nittany Lions defeated the Wolverines 3-0.

 Katelyn Supancik

Coming off an impressive season in which Penn State finished 15-5-3 and made it to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, the Nittany Lions will start the 2023 campaign highly ranked.

Penn State came in at No. 10 in the preseason United Soccer Coaches poll, which was released on Tuesday.

No Big Ten school earned a higher ranking, though Michigan State and Northwestern came in at 17th and 18th, respectively. Rutgers and Nebraska were included in the others receiving votes category.

The Nittany Lions will begin their 2023 season against North Carolina, which slotted in at No. 2 in the inaugural poll.

