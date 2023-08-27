Penn State women's soccer outmuscles TCU in physical top-25 match

Following a 2-1 victory over West Virginia, Penn State returned home for a top-25 showdown.

The blue and white battled No. 16 TCU in a test with tons of firepower. In this ranked contest, the Nittany Lions looked to continue their hot start in the first match of their five-game homestand.

The game against the Horned Frogs featured the “800 Strong '' promotion, in which all 31 Penn State varsity athletic programs teams flooded Jeffrey Field, supporting the women's soccer team to go along with the Park Ave Army.

The theme brought out lots of athletes to cheer on the squad, displaying the unity amongst the athletics community.

On Thursday, coach Erica Dambach achieved a tremendous feat, garnering her 300th career win and solidified her legacy as one of the best coaches in program history.

“We just continued on with traditional success here and built a culture we are really proud of,” Dambach said.

The Nittany Lions won 1-0 in a heated environment as the Horned Frogs proved to be no easy task. Kaitlyn MacBean was the hero yet again, tallying a goal in the last few minutes.

“It’s awesome, but it’s nothing without my team,” said MacBean. The bench means everything to me and the energy that they bring.”

The blue and white opened the match firing on all cylinders, peppering shots at TCU’s goalie Lauren Kellet, who was first-team All-Big 12 a season ago. Kaitlyn MacBean ripped a few attempts, unable to convert.

After a strong start by PSU, both teams traded shots and possessions back and forth, but neither was able to cash in.

In the 17th minute of action, TCU’s Remini Tillotson went down clutching at her ankle. However, after being tended to, she was able to walk off on her own power and subbed back in shortly after.

Penn State had its best look of the match in the 23rd minute of play, where Kate Wiesner pushed the tempo on a breakaway but missed just right of the goal.

With the game progressively getting chippy as the first half went on, Gracie Brian picked up a yellow card for the Horned Frogs. Brian accumulated all three of the fouls that have been issued to the purple and black to start.

After a physical first half of play, neither side was able to add to the scoring column, going into the break all tied up.

Penn State came out of the half rejuvenated and were all gas no breaks on the offensive attack.

The Nittany Lions had a golden opportunity to score at the start of the half, but, attempting to sneak a chip in, Payton Linnehan hit the post instead.

The physicality remained a theme in the second half as Olivia Damico picked up a yellow card shortly after colliding with Kellet in the box. The blow of a whistle seemed to be consistent as Eva Alonso and Oli Pena acquired yellows of their own.

“That’s college soccer,” Dambach said. “There’s two games, a tactical game anda physical game and we battled really well today.”

As the clock kept running, the Nittany Lions offense was absolutely humming as they drilled shot after shot putting pressure on the TCU back line.

The yellow card was glued to the official’s hand, handing one out to Rowan Lapi of PSU and coach Eric Bell of the purple and black unit.

After defensive masterclasses from both sides, the Nittany Lions attack finally struck first blood.

Having deja vu, Kaitlyn MacBean was successful this time when in front of goal, hitting the back of the net in her first career start. MacBean drilled the game winner against West Virginia on Thursday, making her clutch play felt on the pitch.

“I love the opportunity in front of me” MacBean said.

As the Horned Frogs group looked to even up the score late, the brick wall of the blue and white defense held strong closing out the victory for the squad.

“That is a unit. Kat has been very solid and Cori Dyke has kind of been that anchor in the back” Dambach said.

The Nittany Lion’s look to continue their win-streak as they clash with UCF on Thursday.

