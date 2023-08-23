Penn State women's soccer move up in rankings

After a 1-0-1 start in the opening week of the season, the Nittany Lions made some noise in the collegiate soccer world climbing the rankings.

Coming off a convincing 8-0 win over West Chester was enough of a statement to prove how dominant this squad can be.

Call us Delta the way we keep climbing✈️#WeAre pic.twitter.com/YrMnelJvrv — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) August 23, 2023

The blue and white currently sit at No. 8 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll and No. 5 in the Top Drawer Soccer Poll.

As the season progresses, the group is certainly looking to show why their top rankings belong to them.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

How Penn State women's soccer stacks up against West Virginia, TCU Penn State had a strong start to its first matches of the season with a tie against No. 2 No…