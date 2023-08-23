 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.


featured

Penn State women's soccer move up in rankings

WSOC vs QU final

Penn State Women's Soccer team celebrates their win over Quinnipiac in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Bobcats 4-1.

 Casey Loughlin

After a 1-0-1 start in the opening week of the season, the Nittany Lions made some noise in the collegiate soccer world climbing the rankings.

Coming off a convincing 8-0 win over West Chester was enough of a statement to prove how dominant this squad can be.

The blue and white currently sit at No. 8 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll and No. 5 in the Top Drawer Soccer Poll.

As the season progresses, the group is certainly looking to show why their top rankings belong to them.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags