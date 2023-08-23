Penn State women's soccer move up in rankings

After a 1-0-1 start in the opening week of the season, the Nittany Lions made some noise in the collegiate soccer world climbing the rankings.
Coming off a convincing 8-0 win over West Chester was enough of a statement to prove how dominant this squad can be.
Call us Delta the way we keep climbing✈️#WeAre pic.twitter.com/YrMnelJvrv— Penn State Women's Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) August 23, 2023
The blue and white currently sit at No. 8 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll and No. 5 in the Top Drawer Soccer Poll.
As the season progresses, the group is certainly looking to show why their top rankings belong to them.
