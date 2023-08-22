Penn State women's soccer earns individual weekly honors following strong opening week

After posting a draw against No. 2 North Carolina and trouncing West Chester 8-0, Penn State earned some conference recognition from its impressive week.

Fifth-year midfielder Cori Dyke was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after helping the Nittany Lions in an undefeated opening week of play.

Don’t forget your crowns ladies👀👸🏼Happy Valley, we got TWO B1G Players of the Week👏#WeAre pic.twitter.com/b1kHrAqeWV — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) August 22, 2023

Graduate student goalkeeper Katherine Asman was also recognized after helping the team to just one goal allowed.

Penn State will look to keep that momentum going when it takes a trip to West Virginia for a pivotal non-conference matchup.

