 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.


featured

Penn State women's soccer earns individual weekly honors following strong opening week

Women's Soccer vs Michigan, Dyke

Penn State midfielder Cori Dyke (5) kicks the ball up the field during Penn State's matchup against Michigan at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pa. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. The Nittany Lions defeated the Wolverines 3-0.

 Katelyn Supancik

After posting a draw against No. 2 North Carolina and trouncing West Chester 8-0, Penn State earned some conference recognition from its impressive week.

Fifth-year midfielder Cori Dyke was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after helping the Nittany Lions in an undefeated opening week of play.

Graduate student goalkeeper Katherine Asman was also recognized after helping the team to just one goal allowed.

Penn State will look to keep that momentum going when it takes a trip to West Virginia for a pivotal non-conference matchup.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags