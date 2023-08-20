Penn State women's soccer dominates possession, picking up first victory of season

Penn State came into today's game looking for its first win of the season.

The blue and white were in the driver’s seat the whole game, winning 8-0 against West Chester

Starting the game, the Golden Rams had a breakaway scoring chance that was saved by Asman. The Nittany Lions gained possession and four minutes into the game Payton Linnehan had a scoring opportunity but missed the net wide.

Penn State continued to chip away at West Chester, but couldn’t capitalize on another great chance. With resilient pressure, the Nittany Lions had two great shots on goal, but Grace Keen made two great saves to keep the score tied at zero.

After multiple scoring chances, Linnehan broke the ice and accumulated the first goal for the Nittany Lions this season.

The Golden Rams have struggled to maintain possession of the ball. Any time they have had any opportunities, they immediately lose it by the Nittany Lion’s immense pressure.

West Chester attempted to fight back in the competition as Alyson Cutter made her way into Penn State’s territory, but it was blocked by an opposing defender.

The flood gates seemed to be opened for Penn State as Cori Dyke scored from distance, extending the lead by two.

A little over two minutes later Linnehan scored a brace in the match, counting as the third goal of the game for the blue and white.

Penn State dominated throughout the first half. The unit almost had another goal, out by Keen as she continued to try to sustain the wound, keeping her team in the competition.

With 18 seconds left in the first half Keen made a great save to keep the score 3-0 Penn State to end the half.

The blue and white started the second half how it ended the first — maintaining possession.

Penn State continued to get shots on goal due to these long amounts of possession time. A shot from Olivia Damico that was deflected into the goal gave the Nittany Lions a four goal lead.

In a scoring frenzy, Rebecca Cooke managed to score her first goal as a Nittany Lion to extend the lead to five.

A little over a minute later, Penn State scored again on a penalty kick by Elle Kershner that gave Penn State a six-goal lead.

With just over 20 minutes left in the game, Julia Raich scored her first goal as Penn State would lead by a touchdown and an extra point.

The Rams were unable to get the ball out of their own side, making Keen do all the work to just end the game and keep the Nittany Lions from scoring more.

The game seemed to run away from West Chester as Raich was firing up now, blasting in her second goal of the half to give Penn State an 8-0 lead.

The Penn State offense dominated from start to finish and will look to continue its momentum on the road against West Virginia Thursday.

