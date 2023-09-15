Penn State women's soccer dominates Maryland on senior day

Penn State continued to stay hot and shined on senior night.

The blue and white took a 4-0 victory over Maryland for its seventh win in a row.

Maryland was trying to obtain an early lead as the unit put up a great shot on Katherine Asman; however, continuing to be a brick wall, the goalkeeper made a great save to keep the score 0-0.

On the other hand, Penn State’s Kate Wiesner was able to build a 1-0 lead for her team, with a deflection goal, making it her first goal of the season.

“It means a lot, I think you always want to score a goal like that, especially as your first one, so to do that on senior night was incredible and just celebrate with our whole bench and the whole team. I think those guys are my why so to celebrate with them was the most important part.” Wiesner said.

The blue and white continued to maintain possession as Olivia Borgen had a chance, but was blocked by a Maryland defender.

Natalie Wilson and Kaitlyn MacBean tried to add on to the lead, but both didn’t make it into the back of the net.

“MacBean and Wilson covered every blade of grass tonight and they made things happen for us.” Coach Dambach said.

Knocking on the door, MacBean had another great chance but Liz Beardsley made another great save.

Besides the opportunity early in the first half, Maryland seemed to struggle against Penn State’s relentless pressure, defending for the majority of the match.

Having to channel her inner Tim Howard, Beardsley made one unbelievable save after another — she is the sole reason why the Terrapins were still in the game.

At the end of the first half, the Nittany Lions stayed in the driver’s seat with a 1-0 lead.

Keeping its foot on the gas pedal, Penn State started the second half how they ended the first, dominating possession. Maryland tried to answer back, but the unit’s play was gobbled up by the Nittany Lions defense.

Wherever the ball was, MacBean was likely to be close by. She had multiple chances to extend the lead, but was unable to convert.

“Not on the score sheet but certainly was a huge part for us.” Coach Dambach said.

With 35 minutes left in the game, Penn State outshot the Terrapins 15-1, showing the offensive dominance on display.

Payton Linnehan sent a rocket off the right post but Ellie Wheeler ripped a goal to the back of the net to extend the lead for Penn State to two.

The domination never stopped, as the blue and white continued to keep the pedal to the metal— not giving the Terrapins a chance.

MacBean made a sliding attempt from her knees but nailed the post before Borgen polished off the rebound to extend the lead to three.

The goals continued, as Rebecca Cooke headed one into the goal after Olivia Damico skied the ball — extending the Nittany Lion lead to four.

Penn State gets its seventh win in a row as it looks to continue this streak next Thursday against Rutgers.

