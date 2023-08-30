Penn State women's soccer continue to ascend in rankings

The Nittany Lions came into the season receiving lots of preseason buzz.

A core mix of season veterans and young blood with a proven coach was the recipe to big expectations for the 2023 campaign.

After a 1-0-1 start to the season the blue and white jumped the polls putting themselves at No.8 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll and No.5 in the Top Drawer Soccer Poll.

The squad netted two victories this week against tough West Virginia and TCU teams, making another leap in the rankings.

They now come in at No. 6 for the United States Soccer Coaches Poll and No. 4 in the Top Drawer Soccer Poll.

The Nittany Lions will look to keep up the strong play as the season continues on.

