Penn State women's soccer begins 2023 season as Big Ten favorite

Penn State will once again begin its season as the team to beat.

The Nittany Lions were voted as the favorite to win the Big Ten Conference in 2023, according to the preseason coaches poll released on Tuesday.

It'll be the 21st consecutive season in which Penn State has been favored, which includes every year since the poll was introduced in 2003.

The Nittany Lions earned the honor after being crowned the Big Ten Tournament champions in 2022 and making a push into the third round of the NCAA Tournament.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE