Penn State women's soccer adds Boston College transfer defender Michela Agresti

Penn State women’s soccer has added another piece to its puzzle.

The Nittany Lions added former Boston College defender Michela Agresti on Thursday.

Agresti's addition comes days after signing midfielder Rowan Lapi.

ANOTHER ONE☝️Happy Valley, join us in welcoming one of the most experienced defenders in AMERICA, Michela Agresti🎆#WeAre pic.twitter.com/PQutQYDsCu — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) June 22, 2023

Agresti could soon find herself in starting position after Jillian Jennings' departure.

She will join Ellie Wheeler, Mieke Schiemann and Eva Alonso in the backfield.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE