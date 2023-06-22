 Skip to main content
Penn State women's soccer adds Boston College transfer defender Michela Agresti

WSOC vs QU goal huddle

Penn State Women's Soccer Team celebrates their goal in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Quinnipiac University on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions went on to defeated the Bobcats 4-1.

 Casey Loughlin

Penn State women’s soccer has added another piece to its puzzle.

The Nittany Lions added former Boston College defender Michela Agresti on Thursday.

Agresti's addition comes days after signing midfielder Rowan Lapi.

Agresti could soon find herself in starting position after Jillian Jennings' departure.

She will join Ellie Wheeler, Mieke Schiemann and Eva Alonso in the backfield.

