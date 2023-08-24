Penn State women’s soccer survives West Virginia with a late goal

After a dominant 8-0 performance against West Chester, No. 8 Penn State looked to spark a winning streak with a victory against West Virginia Thursday night.

In the end, the blue and white managed to pull out a 2-1 win, improving its record to 2-0-1, as well as giving coach Erica Dambach her 300th career win.

Coming into the match, the Mountaineers were seeking revenge for their 4-0 NCAA Tournament exit last season, peppering shots at goalkeeper Katherine Asman — they remained unsuccessful.

After coming out on the defensive side, the blue and white found its footing with a pass over the top, giving sophomore forward Olivia Borgen her first collegiate goal and the Nittany Lions a 1-0 lead.

Dambach’s squad continued to control the match, maintaining possession and switching the field of play in the middle and final thirds.

Before the end of the half, Borgen had a chance to find her second goal, but her shot was saved by Mountaineer goalkeeper Kayza Massey.

Entering the second half, Penn State looked to extend its 1-0 lead, however it would have to do so without fifth-year defender Kate Wiesner, who exited the match with a hand injury.

West Virginia took advantage of the blue and white’s loss by playing through the right side, making its way through the final third for a blocked shot and a cross in by AJ Rodriguez, but neither resulted in a goal.

With 36 minutes left in the game, the Mountaineers countered the Nittany Lion offense with a long ball to second-year forward Taylor White, who found the back of the net and tied the game.

After the goal, momentum shifted to the blue and gold as they began to pressure Asman, finding its way through the Penn State defense and profiting off of uncontested mistakes.

Soon after, senior Mountaineer Chloe Adler drove past two Penn State midfielders, ripping a shot from distance that was tipped by Asman, leading to a corner.

In an effort to reclaim the lead, junior Katilyn MacBean played a ball across the box to Borgen, who’s back-heeled shot was blocked and cleared by the West Virginia defense.

Coming out of the hydration break, Wiesner rejoined the game in a cast, immediately helping shut down the Mountaineer offense, sparking something in her team. The blue and white started to apply pressure on every ball and keep the game in the offensive third.

As the match looked like it was going to end in a draw, Penn State made a number of passes before finding MacBean behind the defense to put one in the back of the net

In the final minutes, West Virginia tried to tie the game, but it was too late as Penn State survived the Mountaineers.

On Sunday, the Nittany Lions will be back in Happy Valley for a five-game home stretch and will be facing No. 16 TCU.

