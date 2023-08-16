Penn State women’s soccer looks to start strong against North Carolina

Penn State may have something to prove in the first game of the season against North Carolina on Thursday.

With the Tar Heels at No. 2 in the preseason poll, the Big Ten defending champion unit will have a challenging home opener.

However, the blue and white are no strangers to challenges, beating Wisconsin, No. 12 Northwestern and No. 6 Michigan State to become Big Ten Tournament Champions.

Last season, the Nittany Lions also reached the Sweet Sixteen, but lost in a close overtime game against Virginia.

North Carolina went 20-5-1 last season, reaching the NCAA championship game. The Tar Heels lost the title in a double overtime game against UCLA.

Considering that North Carolina went 8-1 in away games last season, Penn State will have to come out swinging at Jeffrey Field.

Both of these teams are coming off of heartbreaking overtime tournament losses last season, and will be looking to start off the season strong.

After key losses, the blue and white will need to turn its attention to a plan that keeps its offense rolling for this upcoming season.

Their top two scorers from the 2022 season, Ally Schlegel and Penelope Hocking, graduated, and both are playing for the Chicago Red Stars.

With the absence of these two elite forwards, others on the Penn State team are going to have to step up if they want to play on a competitive level with North Carolina.

Players, like Payton Linnehan and Kate Wiesner, could fill these roles given their experience and talent.

However, the Tar Heels won’t have this problem. Many of their top players are returning for this season, including Avery Patterson and Ally Sentnor.

Patterson is a forward and midfielder who puts up incredible numbers, compiling 13 goals and eight assists last season.

Redshirt sophomore Sentnor had an impressive rookie campaign as she tallied just behind Patterson — garnering 10 goals and two assists.

With the loss of Jillian Jennings, Penn State will need to be ready on defense if it wants to lock down North Carolina.

Luckily, coach Erica Dambach’s bunch may have found its solution with the addition of Michela Agresti in the off-season. The Swampscott, Massachusetts, native started four years for Boston College and transferred to Penn State for the 2023 season.

As an incredibly experienced defender, Agresti can provide consistent power for the Penn State backfield.

Season after season, the blue and white have delivered high-level performances. With NCAA tournament hopes, the Nittany Lions will have tough competition against North Carolina to start the season.

