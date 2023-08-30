Penn State women’s soccer looks to keep it rolling against UCF, Monmouth

Penn State looks to continue its momentum on Thursday following a 1-0 victory against No.16 TCU, looking for its win streak to continue against UCF and Monmouth.

The Nittany Lions are hot right now and connecting on all cylinders — the players are doing their job to continue to get these victories for the unit.

UCF

Penn State's defense has only allowed one goal in the four games it has played this season, having one goal against the squad, which is tied for the lowest in the Big Ten.

This defense is led by fifth-year seniors Kate Wiesner and Cori Dyke as both players have been able to contribute on both sides of the ball. It’s unusual to see defenders put up points in soccer, but Penn State expects its defenders to contribute on both sides of the field.

Wiesner has two assists and Dyke has one goal so far this season. Dyke also won Defender of the Week after the scoreless draw against North Carolina. They will both need to contribute for the Nittany Lions to be successful on Thursday.

Another key to success for the blue and white is strong goalkeeper play. Graduate student Katherine Asman has been solid for Penn State in goal, averaging 0.29 goals against her and a .923 save percentage.

She won co-goalie of the week after her 10 saves against North Carolina and continues to help the team win games.

UCF comes into this game with a record of 2-1, looking to get its second win in a row after defeating North Florida 2-1.

The Knights’ defense is led by redshirt junior Ariel Young. Young is tied for leading the team in 270 minutes. She has also not been subbed out of any game this season, remaining the anchor of this defense.

Fifth-year Caroline DeLisle has been stellar for the Knights, starting in all three games this year and has a .727 save percentage and 1.00 goals against average.

For UCF to have a chance to win against Penn State, the squad will need DeLisle to be a wall for them.

The offense for UCF has been its struggle, recording the second-lowest number of shots on goal and are tied with the third lowest number of goals for the season with four goals.

Forward Chloe Netzel will have to continue to be the main source of offense for the Knights. She has scored back-to-back goals for her unit, leading the team.

Monmouth

Monmouth is looking for a bounce-back win after a 3-0 loss to Princeton.

The Hawks are going to need major help from their offense as they have been shut out in two of their three games and only four players total have recorded at least one point.

Freshman Liza Suydam leads the team in goals with two while also leading the team in points with four — the Hawks will need Suydam to play stellar to beat the Nittany Lions.

The blue and white’s offense is led by Julia Raich, the redshirt sophomore midfielder, who leads the team in points with six, tying for leading the team in goals with two.

Another player that has to be on everyone’s watchlist is Kaitlyn MacBean. The Excelsior, Minnesota, native has scored two game winners in back-to-back games, being named to the National Team of the Week after her performance against No.16 TCU.

These two will both need to stay hot for Penn State to secure the victory and continue its winning streak.

Looking to stop this offense is junior Cassie Coster, who looks to try and stand on her head to keep her team in the game.

So far this season, she has a 1.33 goals against and a .714 save percentage. She’s going to need to perform at her best to give her team the greatest chance of winning.

If unable to perform, this game could be a bloodbath in favor of the Nittany Lions. Penn State will look to go 2-0 against UCF and Monmouth this weekend.

