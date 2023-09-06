Penn State women’s soccer earns commitment for class of 2025

Penn State added an in-state recruit to its 2025 recruiting class.

Lilly Bane announced her commitment to the program on Wednesday.

I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to play D1 soccer and further my academic career at Penn State University. I would like to thank God, my family, and my coaches for supporting me. A B1G thank you to Erica,Ann,Tim, and Daniel for this opportunity🦁🔵⚪️WE ARE! pic.twitter.com/Tnid4OmCng — Lilly Bane 🇬🇷⚽️#21 (@LillyBane21) September 6, 2023

Bane is an attacking center mid out of Pittsburgh, playing for Canon-McMillan High School.

The 5-foot-9 player made the 4A Section two second-team in her sophomore season, and will look to add more accolades before making her way to Happy Valley in 2025.

