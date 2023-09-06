 Skip to main content
Penn State women’s soccer earns commitment for class of 2025

Women's Soccer vs Monmouth, Team Celebration

The team celebrates during the Penn State woman's soccer game against Monmouth at Jeffrey Field on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Hawks 4-1.

 Ethan Feldman

Penn State added an in-state recruit to its 2025 recruiting class.

Lilly Bane announced her commitment to the program on Wednesday.

Bane is an attacking center mid out of Pittsburgh, playing for Canon-McMillan High School.

The 5-foot-9 player made the 4A Section two second-team in her sophomore season, and will look to add more accolades before making her way to Happy Valley in 2025.

