Penn State women’s soccer earns commitment for class of 2025

Penn State added an in-state recruit to its 2025 recruiting class.
Lilly Bane announced her commitment to the program on Wednesday.
I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to play D1 soccer and further my academic career at Penn State University. I would like to thank God, my family, and my coaches for supporting me. A B1G thank you to Erica,Ann,Tim, and Daniel for this opportunity🦁🔵⚪️WE ARE! pic.twitter.com/Tnid4OmCng— Lilly Bane 🇬🇷⚽️#21 (@LillyBane21) September 6, 2023
Bane is an attacking center mid out of Pittsburgh, playing for Canon-McMillan High School.
The 5-foot-9 player made the 4A Section two second-team in her sophomore season, and will look to add more accolades before making her way to Happy Valley in 2025.
MORE SOCCER COVERAGE
The Nittany Lions end another successful week with positive rankings.