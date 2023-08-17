Penn State women’s soccer battles against North Carolina, treacherous thunderstorm in first game of season

Coming off a strong 15-5-3 record from a season ago, Penn State came into its home and season opener with big expectations being ranked the No. 1 seeded team in the Big Ten.

The Nittany Lions were out on a mission after suffering a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Virginia in double overtime in the sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

The home team couldn’t pull out the victory over North Carolina, resulting in a draw to start the season out.

The blue and white had no easy task at hand as it clashed with No. 2 North Carolina, who touted a 20-5-1 total from last year's season. The Tar Heels were just short of being National Champions a season ago as they lost in the finals to UCLA 3-2 in double overtime.

“You don’t get to play big dogs like this all the time,” said former Penn State defender Maddie Nolf, who works for the program, in the pre-game interview.

Both teams are coming into the season hungry as the No. 10 ranked Nittany Lions have a lot to prove with the departures of last year's stars in Ally Schlegel and Penelope Hocking. On the other hand, the Tar Heels are trying to avenge their runner-up finish.

North Carolina put the pressure on early as it controlled possession in the Penn State half but the back line held strong and stood its ground.

After about 20 minutes of play the stellar back line play continued for both the Nittany Lions and Tar Heels. North Carolina held the edge in possession as it netted five shots and three corners, while Penn State reached zero in both categories.

North Carolina’s senior Talia Dellaperuta tried to sneak one by in the bottom right corner, but returning goalkeeper Katherine Asman recorded her first save of the new campaign.

A foul on the Penn State squad by Eva Alonso gave an opportunity for Emily Colton to try and provide a spark for the Tar Heels. After sending a cross into the box, the Nittany Lion’s back line stood tall once again and didn’t let North Carolina convert on its chance.

The Nittany Lions finally got their first shot opportunities of the half as Payton Linnehan and Riley Gleason ripped shots on back-to-back possessions just to be saved by Emmie Allen, the redshirt sophomore of UNC.

Linnehan was doing everything for her squad, trying to break the ice and score the first goal of the game, but the score stayed nil-nil heading into halftime.

“A little nervy at the beginning, what you expect at a big night in State College" said Dambach to Big Ten Network after the first half. “Once we took a deep breath, figured things out a little bit, things got better.”

North Carolina came out of the half firing on all cylinders as it drilled shot after shot at Asman but were not able to connect.

A rejuvenated Penn State group looked more aggressive as the second half went under way, spending more time in the Tar Heel territory and creating better chances at the net, yet nothing was able to materialize.

At the 70th minute the first card was issued as Dellaperuta received a yellow for unsportsmanlike play, but the Nittany Lions weren’t able to make anything out of the blunder.

Not too long after in the 80th minute play the game was reports of lightning, suspending the game till further notice.

After about a 50-minute delay the weather calmed down and the game resumed play, but with the final 10 minutes, neither side was able to notch a goal resulting in a tie after several hours of play.

Penn State will look to score its first goal of the season in its next match against West Chester on Sunday.

