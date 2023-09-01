Penn State men’s soccer leans on Kris Shakes in draw against Syracuse

A whiteout crowd packed the stands of Jeffrey Field as No. 20 Penn State battled against No. 1 Syracuse.

Tensions skyrocketed as soon as the first whistle blew and remained sky-high throughout the entire 90 minutes of action.

Goalkeeper Kris Shakes stepped up with the defense that provided a foundation of trust preventing Syracuse from scoring until the very end.

“I think that’s probably one of the best goalkeeping performances you will see in a college soccer game,” head coach Jeff Cook said.

His instincts were sharp, surprising Syracuse with his ability to track, block and save its opportunities — the fans were loving every moment of it.

“We feed off the atmosphere and that’s what keeps us going every single time,” Shakes said.

His five saves were no easy grab as the Orange possessed the ball in the attacking third for a majority of the game. The blue and white were forced into a defensive focus as its offensive chances were limited.

Twenty shots peppered Shakes, but his composure in situations of high intensity allowed him to prevent the game from slipping through the Nittany Lions reach right off the bat.

“[Shakes] has grown so much and I’m just really proud of the way he performed tonight,” Cook said.

Overall, the fifth-year’s aggressiveness has been developed throughout his time wearing the blue and white. The “brotherhood” within the group easily produces motivation and encouragement to constantly get better.”

“I give a lot of credit to our whole goalkeeper group,” Cook said. “Every single day they work hard in training and that preparation gives you a lot of confidence.”

Shakes wasn’t limited to the length of the goal line either; when needed, moved off to track passes back from the defense. Gutsy decision making proved pivotal when launching up into the air to stop the Orange from leaving Happy Valley with three points.

Syracuse had 11 corners in the match but Penn State’s formidable defense made it tricky for Orange strikers to find open windows.

When Caden Grabfelder scored in the 88th minute, giving the Nittany Lions a momentary lead, emotions were high for the fans packed in the stands; yet, less than a minute later Syracuse executed a rebound to just make it past the reach of Shakes.

Conceding the equalizer left a sour taste for the blue and white but it’s still a quality result against another top-ten ranked team; Penn State tied Pittsburgh in the season opener on Aug. 27.

“That’s the funny thing about tying soccer games: you have the lead and you concede it feels like a loss, but if it’s the other way around it feels like a win,” Cook said.

While there were positives to pull away from both draws, Shakes claimed the Nittany Lions will “go back to the drawing board [and] learn from it as a team.”

In that draw to the Panthers, the tying shot also found the back of the net in the concluding minutes of the match. Recognizing the mistake and wanting to learn from it during the early stages of the season is not a hard ask from Penn State.

“The idea of closing the game off and not giving [opponents] the chance to pounce back into the game,” is what the team has analyzed in game film and will continue evaluating in the quick turnaround before Monday’s match against St. John’s.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

+2 Penn State men’s soccer ties 1-1 against No. 1 Syracuse Penn State was put to the ultimate test Friday night as it faced off against Syracuse, the r…