Penn State, Maryland women’s soccer to compete in defensive battle to start Big Ten play

Firing on all cylinders.

Since out-of-conference play has officially wrapped up, the Nittany Lion’s are putting on a clinic and executing at the highest level, showcasing week after week why they deserve the high ranking attached to their name.

With nonconference play now at a close, the blue and white have a date with Big Ten foe Maryland at 6 p.m. Friday on Jeffrey Field.

The team will celebrate Senior Day, giving recognition to the veterans and leaders of the winning culture that have set the tone for the success this season.

The last time the two units squared off was a season ago, as Penn State came out of that battle victorious boasting a 2-0 win at College Park. The Terrapins are coming into State College looking to play spoiler, while coach Erica Dambach’s squad is hoping to extend its win total.

The Nittany Lions have started the season with a roar, opening up the campaign with a 6-0-1 record and showcasing many strengths amongst the unit.

The wins have featured dominant shutouts as well as heroics and clutch performances en route to victory. Continuing to roll coming into the matchup, the team is ranked No. 6 in the country in the NCAA rankings.

The Terrapins had a solid start to the 2023 season, holding a record of 3-1-4, as they’ve fought in several hard and gritty battles. As their record indicates, the unit has not been able to pull out of close matches, leading to multiple draws this year.

Penn State enters the contest winning six straight, while Maryland has won its last three games in a row. Both sides are looking to ruin the opponents winning streak in this Big Ten affair.

This game is bound to feature standout play from the backlines. Each squad boasts an incredible defense that makes life hard for opposing offenses, forcing terrific pressure and leaving no room to make a run at the goal.

As both defenses are brick walls, there may not be a lot of goals for the fans to be celebrating. Maryland has given up six goals through eight games, while the Nittany Lions have allowed just two through seven games.

Notable defenders in this showdown are Mieke Schiemann for Penn State and Halle Johnson for Maryland.

Schiemann brings versatility for her squad as last game she was a defensive presence, not letting any Princeton players get by her. On the other end of the field, the Berlin, Germany, native netted two goals in the previous match.

On the other hand, Johnson brings leadership and experience to the Terrapin back line as the junior is a vocal and commanding force for the defense and starting lineup.

The backlines for both squads are headlined by the goalkeepers: Katherine Asman for the Nittany Lions and Liz Beardsley for the Terrapins.

Asman has recorded an astonishing 23 saves so far this season, while Beardsley isn’t that far behind as she has 17 saves herself. The two goalies are very talented at their craft as offenses need to strike the ball perfectly in order to garner a goal.

Each offense is going to have a hard task scoring in this matchup. The team that comes out successful against the imposing defenses should have the edge in this start of conference-play showdown.

