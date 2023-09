Penn State defender Mieke Schiemann showed out on offense this week.

Schiemann's efforts landed her a spot on TopDrawer Soccer's National Team of the Week for the third time this season.

The centerback notched a pair of set-piece goals against Princeton, including her second game-winning goal of the season. She has three scores on the year.

Schiemann has been a key part of Penn State's defensive line, starting all seven games and leading the Nittany Lions to a 6-0-1 record.

