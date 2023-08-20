Payton Linnehan destined for her best season as a part of Penn State women’s soccer

Fifth year standout Payton Linnehan came into the season primed for a bigger role. The versatility that she brings on the pitch will be a big piece in this high-powered team.

With the team's leading goal scorer in Ally Schlegel and assist leader in Penelope Hocking from a season ago now playing at the professional level, the 5-foot-6 forward has big shoes to fill, but she is more than up to the task.

She has all the tools for being a weapon for the blue and white this season. Linnehan knows a thing or two about playing at the international level.

The Douglas, Massachusetts native was on the U.S Women's national team at the U-15, U-17 and U-23 levels. Her most recent appearance was in the spring of 2022, playing at the U-23 level.

Linnehan was a big contributor to the squad a season ago as she netted six goals and eight assists, which accumulated 20 points for the team, providing a serious presence on the pitch.

Last year, the fifth-year athlete appeared in 19 games and started in 14 of them. After getting the nod to start against both North Carolina and West Chester, she looks to be a lock-in starter and be a focal point of the offense.

When the lights shined the brightest, Linnehan was the coach Erica Dambach called upon. Of her six goals last year, three of them resulted in game winners, including the Big Ten tournament.

She is a veteran presence that has experience playing in the NCAA tournament. Last year she recorded three goals and two assists in the teams playoff-season run, making an impact to the Nittany Lions Sweet 16 appearance

While unable to capitalize against North Carolina, Linnehan was causing all sorts of fits for the Tar Heels, creating shots for herself and providing opportunities for her teammates.

Despite not adding to the stat sheet against UNC, Linnehan came alive against West Chester, wreaking all kinds of havoc.

After ripping several shots to start the game, Linnehan cashed in shortly after sending a rocket into the back of the net in the eighth minute, scoring the first goal of the season for the Nittany Lions.

The superstar added another one in the 25th minute, sending a screamer past the West Chester keeper Grace Keen for her second goal of the season and afternoon giving the team some cushion.

Linnehan will most certainly take her newfound role in stride, giving them a great opportunity to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament.

