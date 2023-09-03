One-way street for Penn State women’s soccer, taking the win over Monmouth

“All gas no breaks” was the motto for Penn State after a victory over Monmouth by a score of 4-1.

The Nittany Lions started off hot and couldn’t simmer down, scoring two goals in under 10 minutes

To open the scoring for Penn State, Cori Dyke was tripped up, resulting in a penalty. The Littleton, Colorado native was able to prevail on her opportunity, giving the unit a quick lead.

A key for the Nittany Lion's is their ability to get both sides of the field contributing in scoring a goal.

“I think we are winning the ball higher up the field and it’s just the mentality. I don’t want them switching off and you got to play on both sides,” coach Erica Dambach said.

The second goal was scored by Riley Gleason, her second goal of her collegiate career off of a quick pass by Payton Linnehan.

Linnehan was all over the ball today, having an assist and finding ways to give her teammates opportunities to score.

“Payton did more than assist. She was working on both sides of the ball, grinding, just really proud of how professional her performance was today,” Dambach said.

Building off its momentum, Olivia Borgen extended the lead to three in favor of Penn State.

As the Nittany Lions were cooking, Mieke Schiemann went down and had to exit the game, being a scary sight for fans.

The Hawks conjured its first shot on goal, but the Nittany Lions answered with a couple chances of their own, dominating possession.

Monmotuh stepped up its game later in the first half, limiting Penn State’s scoring chances and making the game a more back-and-forth match.

Even with the Hawks clawing back, it was the Nittany Lions being the prey of the bunch, entering halftime with a 3-0 lead.

The blue and white started the second half in the same manner, peppering shots at Cassie Coster. A couple of them were high scoring chances, but the Nittany Lions couldn’t cash in.

After Monmouth thought it had some breathing room cleaning the ball, Penn State came right back down and scored, resulting in Olivia Damico grabbing her second goal of the season and accumulating a four-goal lead for the blue and white.

Midway through the second half, the game remained in favor of Penn State, creating scoring chances, but was unable to convert.

The Nittany Lions garnered multiple opportunities so far this game; meanwhile, the Hawks were the complete opposite, struggling to answer these scoring chances and get any of their own.

After a terrible pass by Kara Ogden, Monmouth was able to convert on a wide open net, scoring the first goal for the unit, being the first for Loren Gehret in her collegiate career.

Despite the goal, it did little for the long-run for the Hawks, losing 4-1 to the Nittany Lions.

The blue and white will try and replicate its performance in its game versus Princeton on Thursday.

