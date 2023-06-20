 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.

featured

Northwestern transfer midfielder Rowan Lapi commits to Penn State women’s soccer

Penn State Women's Soccer vs Liberty, Dambach

Penn State head coach Erica Dambach, right, walks to the locker room during Penn State's match against Liberty at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pa. on Thursday, Sep. 8, 2022. Penn State defeated Liberty 2-1.

 Nick Eickhoff

Penn State picked up another proven player via the transfer portal.

The Nittany Lions announced Tuesday that former Northwestern midfielder Rowan Lapi will suit up for them during the 2023 season.

Lapi spent four years with the Wildcats, starting in 52 games and appearing in 58. She racked up 22 points on nine goals at Northwestern.

The Pennsylvania native was a second-team All-Big Ten selection and third-team All-Region honoree as a senior in 2022.

It’s not entirely clear where Lapi will slide into the lineup, with all three Penn State starting midfielders set to return in the fall, but expect her to earn heavy minutes regardless of if she makes the first XI on a regular basis.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.