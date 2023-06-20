Northwestern transfer midfielder Rowan Lapi commits to Penn State women’s soccer

Penn State picked up another proven player via the transfer portal.

The Nittany Lions announced Tuesday that former Northwestern midfielder Rowan Lapi will suit up for them during the 2023 season.

She’s coming HOME🏡⚽️Penn State, join us in welcoming an All-B1G midfielder and Pennsylvania native, ROWAN LAPI.#WeAre pic.twitter.com/lBpWSk1PW7 — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) June 20, 2023

Lapi spent four years with the Wildcats, starting in 52 games and appearing in 58. She racked up 22 points on nine goals at Northwestern.

The Pennsylvania native was a second-team All-Big Ten selection and third-team All-Region honoree as a senior in 2022.

It’s not entirely clear where Lapi will slide into the lineup, with all three Penn State starting midfielders set to return in the fall, but expect her to earn heavy minutes regardless of if she makes the first XI on a regular basis.

