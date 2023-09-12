Move Erica Dambach up to the U.S. women’s national soccer team | Column

The United States women’s soccer team struggled in the qualifying stages of the World Cup. After having a tough time and being on the brink of elimination, the squad was knocked out, ending its chances to play in the 2024 World Cup.

After the unit was bounced, head coach Vlatko Andonovski stepped down from his role, leaving the United States vacant of a head coach on the roster after four years.

With the role looking to be established, Penn State’s very own women’s soccer coach Erica Dambach is the perfect candidate to fill that void.

Dambach has been a winner ever since she stepped into the head coaching spotlight at the collegiate level.

Her success started at Dartmouth, where she led her team to back-to-back Ivy League co-championships in 2000 and 2001. The Big Green were ranked in the top 25 every year during her tenure, as well as making the NCAA tournament where they finished in the round of 16 twice.

She then took her talents to coach at Harvard, where she continued her success playing an integral role in cultivating the culture in Cambridge. Once she joined the Penn State staff, her career took off, playing a pivotal role in the historic success of a dominant program.

Dambach boasts over 300 career wins, putting her mark as one of the best coaches to enter State College, leading the group to 15 straight NCAA tournament appearances, including the program's first title in 2015.

The esteemed coach has received national awards for her stellar leadership. Dambach is a five-time Big Ten Coach of the Year, a 2012 Soccer America National Coach of the Year and a 2012 and 2015 NSCAA Coach of the Year.

In addition to triumph at the team level, Dambach has a proven track record of player development. She’s had 10 NSCAA First-Team All-Americans, 15 Big Ten Players of the Year, as well as consistently sending players to compete at the professional level.

Her two star players on last year’s blue and white squad, Ally Schlegel and Penelope Hocking, were both drafted at No. 7 and No. 23 to the Chicago Red Stars, reuniting the teammates in the NWSL.

In addition to success at the collegiate level, Dambach has some experience coaching at the national level.

She has been the assistant coach for several women’s national teams, including the 2020-2021 Olympic qualifiers and 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Dambach also spent time as the assistant coach for the 2011 national team at the FIFA World Cup in Germany and the 2008 gold medal national team at the Beijing Olympics.

While Dambach is most notably known for her accolades as a coach, she also had a terrific career as a player at both the national and collegiate level.

Dambach was familiar with the national level experience early on as she solidified a spot on the U-17 national team after being an All-American coming out of Lower Moreland high school.

Then, she was a force to be reckoned with at William & Mary, being the backbone of the team. Dambach was a two-time first team All-CAA pick and led the squad to four NCAA Tournament appearances due to the unit having two regular season and league championships apiece.

Dambach has the experience both at the collegiate and national level to be a more than suitable candidate for the United States women’s national team. She’s had success competing as a player, developing professional level talent, having the coaching résumé and accolades to back it up.

Dambach has all the tools and qualifications to be a fit for this daunting task, but she’s more than capable of not backing down from the challenge.

