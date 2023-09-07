Mieke Schiemann unleashes for Penn State women’s soccer, leading to victory over Princeton

On a crisp Thursday evening in State College, Penn State had a clash with Princeton.

The blue and white entered the contest with five straight victories, while the Tigers had also yet to lose, boasting a record of 3-0-1.

The showdown brought out the Penn State community in full force. The Park Ave Army was as rowdy as ever, bringing a supportive and electric atmosphere cheering for the blue and white.

The blue and white continued their hot streak beating the Tigers 3-0 extending their winning stretch to six.

“I really like our team. That’s a really good Princeton team that we beat tonight,” coach Erica Dambach said.

With the bright lights beaming down on Jeffrey Field, it was the Nittany Lions that shined the brightest. The spotlight was on Mieke Schiemann tonight as she was the X-Factor, scoring both goals in the victory.

“I just don’t know how you stop her, I just don't," Dambach said. “She is physically imposing and mentally strong.”

Penn State came out the gates fast and furious. The squad caused all sorts of pressure, putting constant duress on the black and orange defense.

Despite the constant attack, Princeton forced several turnovers, winning possession back from the Nittany Lions constantly.

While the squad struggled to move out of its own half, Penn State was able to strike first blood.

A free kick was awarded to the group, giving them a prime opportunity to capitalize. Payton Linnehan delivered a beautiful ball over the middle to Schiemann, delivering a textbook volley into the back of the net.

Schiemann, who went down with an injury in Sunday’s matchup with Monmouth, provided the spark from the jump.

“I was with the trainer a lot so I felt good going into the game,” Schiemann said. “The team was super supportive because honestly I felt good going into the game, and I was glad to be back on the pitch.”

The Berlin, Germany native is a crucial part to this team, making plays on defense and producing opportunities on offense — the team is grateful to not have her miss any time due to injury.

The goal was a huge momentum shifter for the squad. The tides seemed to have turned as Penn State gained control for a large portion of the clock afterwards. Katherine Asman continued her spectacular play making a few key saves but for the most part it was a defensive stalemate.

Linnehan had a sublime breakaway opportunity late in the half, but her pass across the field sailed a little too far, unable to give her unit a chance to put a shot on net and make it 2-0.

A physical and chippy first half of play let the emotions rise for both squads, heading into the break with Penn State up by a goal.

The blue and white picked up where it left off as Schiemann was able to rip her second goal of the game, providing some cushion for the team.

More back-and-forth play continued to be a theme as neither team was able to create a lot of chances due to stellar defenses.

Princeton had an opportunity after some elegant and sharp ball movement, but the cross into the box was sent screaming over the Tiger’s athletes, soaring out of bounds.

The black and orange continued to apply pressure, but Asman continued to provide such a dominant presence, making some dividing grabs.

Olivia Borgen added insult to injury as she was able to chip one over the goalies head late in the game, solidifying the victory for the unit.

“We want to keep going. It’s obviously really good but it doesn’t mean anything if we don’t show up at another level,” Schiemann said.

The Nittany Lions will have some time off before their next game on Friday, where they take on Maryland on senior day to start conference play and wrap up their homestand.

