Late goal from Mieke Schiemann lifts Penn State past UCF in tight finish

Penn State looked to continue its hot streak Thursday night against UCF.

Following a red card, the Nittany Lions were able to win the clash against the Knights with a score of 1-0.

To start the game, the blue and white immediately stole the ball from the black and gold, cutting itself a piece of possession pie.

The Knights secured the ball back, but not for long as the Nittany Lions were charging down the field.

Not even four minutes in, Eva Alonso ripped a shot right off of the post as Penn State continued to dominate the match.

Kaitlyn MacBean continued to be the focal point for the blue and white, receiving a cross that was intercepted by the UCF defender.

Olivia Borgen had a one-on-one with the goalkeeper that was saved — Payton Linnehan got the rebound but missed the net. Controlling the match, Penn State saw more opportunities than its opponent.

One of the Nittany Lions opportunities was with MacBean, who had another shot on goal, but hit the post and was offsides.

It took them a while, but the black and gold had its first attack midway through the first half — unable to get a shot on goal.

After this mini-attack, the Knights were able to get a threatening scoring chance for their first shot on goal. The black and gold continued this momentum with another shot on goal but was unable to put the ball in the back of the net.

Even though Penn State was the team throwing the heavy punches, it was UCF that was trying to get the unexpected knockout.

The Nittany Lions were peppering shots on Caroline DeLisle, but the Knights goalkeeper stood tall to the task and denied the opposition.

Picking up where the unit left off, Penn State was still flaming hot entering the second half.

Being caught off guard, the black and gold found its way into the blue and white’s territory, calling upon Katherine Asman to make her first save of the game — a much-needed one.

The Nittany Lions regained possession, but both shot attempts were blocked by the UCF defenders.

As Sanja Homann received two yellow cards, turning into a red card in the match, the Nittany Lions were smelling blood in the water as the Knights were holding on for dear life with 10 players.

The blue and white was knocking on the door with three opportunities, but DeLisle once again came up huge with a big save to keep the game even at zero.

The game was getting out of hand as the black and gold let its anger get the best of them as Maggie Jenkins garnered a yellow card for unsportsmanlike conduct.

As the game tilted strongly in their favor, the Nittany Lions were pressing all of their players forward, trying to break open the game with a goal.

However, DeLisle wasn’t willing to back down just yet, standing on her head as she made back-to-back saves.

Feeling like they were fighting in the trenches, the Knights had gone over 30 minutes with just 10 women on the pitch, staying alive in hopes of walking out Jeffrey Field with a tie.

Finally getting the better of DeLisle, the Nittany Lions broke the ice and found the back of the net with a goal from Mieke Schiemann in the final few minutes of the game.

UCF tried its best to hold on, but eventually wore out and couldn’t prevent Penn State from taking the game, rounding out the game with smoke coming from its ears.

The blue and white will head into match against Monmouth with enormous momentum, staying undefeated.

