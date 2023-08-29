 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.


featured

Kaitlyn MacBean receives national recognition for Penn State's women's soccer

PSU Women's Soccer Vs. Illinois

Forward Kaitlyn Macbean (14) approaches two Illinois players to take back control of the ball during the Penn State women’s soccer match against Illinois at Jeffery Field on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 5-0.

 Jackson Ranger

Kaitlyn MacBean put the collegiate soccer world on notice this week after being selected for the National Team of the Week.

The redshirt junior played a focal point in her squad's victories this week as she netted a game winner against both West Virginia and TCU.

The Excelsior, Minnesota native earned the first start of her career against TCU and looks to be a lock for the starting lineup with the stellar play she has had to start the season.

The skilled forward looks to continue her hot start to the season as she has made a serious impact on the pitch.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags