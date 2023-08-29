Kaitlyn MacBean receives national recognition for Penn State's women's soccer

Kaitlyn MacBean put the collegiate soccer world on notice this week after being selected for the National Team of the Week.

The redshirt junior played a focal point in her squad's victories this week as she netted a game winner against both West Virginia and TCU.

Two INCREDIBLY clutch performances? Yeah… put her on the National Team of the Week🫡CONGRATS to Kaitlyn MacBean on earning her FIRST national weekly award👏👏#WeAre pic.twitter.com/wB528xPScb — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) August 29, 2023

The Excelsior, Minnesota native earned the first start of her career against TCU and looks to be a lock for the starting lineup with the stellar play she has had to start the season.

The skilled forward looks to continue her hot start to the season as she has made a serious impact on the pitch.

