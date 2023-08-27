Kaitlyn MacBean leads Penn State women's soccer to its third consecutive victory

Penn State women's soccer came up with a major victory against No. 16 TCU, winning 1-0. Kaitlyn MacBean shined in her first start for the blue and white.

MacBean, who is now a redshirt junior, was on the Big Ten All-Freshman Team during her redshirt sophomore season last year. She also was on the Academic All-Big Ten list.

The Excelsior, Minnesota native got her first start in her collegiate career, making a major impact by scoring the only goal of the game.

MacBean has now scored in two consecutive games, banging in both game winners in Sunday’s match and against West Virginia.

“She’s invested in this team, she’s waited her time, and now's her time and she’s coming into her own and she believed in the process.” said coach Erica Dambach.

It wasn't an easy start to her collegiate career as she missed her first two seasons due to an injury. However, she trusted the process and it has paid off, benefiting the team in the clutchest moments.

“I mean it's awesome, but it's nothing without my team,” MacBean said.

MacBean really sees the game of soccer as a team game and with that mentality that not one person can do anything alone they need a team in order to succeed.

The Nittany Lions have a very deep bench that continues to contribute, including MacBean. She mentioned how that means everything to her, saying that even the bench has loaded weapons for the arsenal.

There are many different ways people contribute to sports. It's not just about scoring goals, everyone has their role on the team. Having high energy is definitely an important trait to have being on a successful team, and MacBean has this.

Another important factor for a team is a good player-coach relationship. Coach Dambach is an important part of MacBeans success.

“When I came back from injury what she put into me meant everything. That’s why I’m still here. I love her.” MacBean said about Coach Dambach.

Having a player-coach relationship like this makes you want to succeed for that person and show them why they were right. MacBean has done just that. She's been lighting it up with her two consecutive game winners. She understands that she can't take this starting job lightly and needs to continue to work.

“I love the opportunity in front of me and I think it comes from wanting to work and I know every single person on our team wants that opportunity so I’m just grateful.” MacBean said.

Keeping a starting job in collegiate sports is not easy, you always have to stay on your toes and keep working to maintain your spot.

When you are a person who wants to work everyday and has that mindset of always wanting to be better you will thrive and Kaitlyn MacBean has that mindset.

The entire team had to change their gameplan today, as TCU played a style that the Nittany Lions were not used to. The Horned Frogs were a very physical team.

“So it was definitely new and I think it took a second to adjust but I think we did really well and we had that aspect to our game.” MacBean said.There were eight yellow cards in today's game. The blue and white had three while TCU had four against its players and one was against its coach.

The Nittany Lions will look to continue their win streak and Kaitlyn MacBean will try to extend her goal streak to three games against UCF.

