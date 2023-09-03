'It is becoming a mentality thing' | How the defense has been the winning factor for Penn State women’s soccer

Who can get enough goals past the Penn State defense to come out victorious?

The Nittany Lions are a force to be reckoned with defensively. In the first six games, the squad has only allowed two goals, one against West Virginia and the other off of a defensive turnover versus Monmouth — both of these games resulted in a victory for the blue and white.

Coach Erica Dambach highlighted the defensive efforts, noting it was a key part in the team’s wins.

“Kat [Asman] has been really solid and the group in front of her have been doing their job,” Dambach said.

Led by senior Eva Alonso and junior Mieke Schiemann, the defensive core has continued to shut down offensive attacks, clear away the ball to the midfield, and keep its composure on counter attacks and scoring opportunities, continuing to communicate well.

However, the Nittany Lions are not only good for stopping the attack, generating numerous scoring chances and goals themselves.

In the recent UCF game, Schiemann won the game for her team with minutes left by pushing up on the attack. Making herself available in the box, the Berlin, Germany native received the game-winning assist by Payton Linnehan.

Also, some of the credit goes to the Nittany Lion goalkeeper Kathrine Asman, who has been a brick wall so far this season, recording 17 saves and only allowing one goal. Recently, she was ranked fifth in program history for playing time, showing her experience within the team.

As Schiemann went down in the Monmouth game due to an ankle injury, it is undecided to see how the defense will shape up without the blue and white’s star as her status remains up in the air.

If Schiemann is unable to return for upcoming games, Penn State has some depth for the defensive line.

The work put in by the blue and white defense has been key to give its team chances in the final third.

“We are winning the ball higher up the field, and it is becoming a mentality thing,” Dambach said. “We don’t want them to be switching off and we got to play on both sides.”

“This is a good defense.”

