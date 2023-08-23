How Penn State women's soccer stacks up against West Virginia, TCU

Penn State had a strong start to its first matches of the season with a tie against No. 2 North Carolina and a convincing victory over West Chester, winning 8-0 in dominant fashion.

With the season now in full swing, the blue and white has matchups with West Virginia and TCU on tap for the second week of the campaign.

Here is how the Nittany Lions stack up against the competition.

West Virginia

Penn State will travel to Morgantown on Thursday for a battle with the Mountaineers. The teams will hit the pitch at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium for a 5 p.m. showdown.

Just like the blue and white, West Virginia opened up its season with a top ranked ACC opponent in No. 4 Duke. However, the blue and gold didn’t fare as well as Penn State’s opening match, suffering a 2-0 loss at Koskinen Stadium.

The Mountaineers next match against Saint Francis treated them much better. Similar to Penn State, the second game featured an offensive masterclass, winning convincingly in a 9-0 triumph.

Both teams feature high-powered offenses and depth to go along with their high flying attacks. The Nittany Lions had six players that connected with the back of the net while the Mountaineers had nine.

Look for lots of offensive firepower in this contest and whoever controls possession to prevail in this game.

TCU

The blue and white will then head back home to State College for a Sunday afternoon clash against TCU. The teams will duke it out at 1 p.m. at Jeffrey Field.

The Horned Frogs finished with a 1-1 record after their first week of play. Their season opener featured in an in-state battle against SMU, taking the victory with a 1-0 score.

The squad then faced a tough Florida State team where it got shut out for a 2-0 loss, putting them at a .500 record to open up the campaign.

The Horned Frogs feature a strong keeper in Lauren Kellett, who was first team All-Big 12 a season ago. However, the Nittany Lions have a strong goaltender of their own as captain Katherine Asman had nine shutouts and 84 saves in the 2022 season.

Each team also boasts a strong backline as the blue and white have allowed zero goals through two games while the purple and white have given up just two. Both squads are set to display talented brick walls on their defensive units.

In this contest, whichever backline and goalie perform the best should allow their squad to have the edge.

