Germany picks former Penn State women’s soccer player Laura Freigang for 2023 Women’s World Cup roster

Two-year Penn State forward Laura Freigang was selected for the upcoming Women’s World Cup.

The former Nittany Lion was named to the German Women’s National Team roster for the summer tournament that will be held from July 20 to Aug. 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

Freigang has made 20 appearances for her country’s senior national squad. The 5-foot-8 forward has scored 12 goals for Germany since her debut on March 7, 2020.

In 104 professional matches, Freigang has scored 65 goals. Since joining Eint Frankfurt in 2020, she’s started in 61 contests and racked up 39 tallies.

During her time at Penn State, Freigang was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team in 2016 and won Offensive Player of the Big Ten Tournament in 2017. In two seasons under coach Erica Dambach, she amassed 23 points on 11 goals.

