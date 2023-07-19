Four former Penn State women’s soccer players who could make a future Women’s World Cup roster

With the 2023 Women’s World Cup rapidly approaching, the eyes of Penn State fans are fixated on the five women who once donned the blue and white.

Representing the USWNT is Alyssa Naeher, while Marissa Sheva — who grew up in the U.S. developmental system — now suits up for Ireland. Former MAC Hermann Trophy winner Rocky Rodriquez is set to play for Costa Rica despite recently coming off injury, and Laura Freigang is on the likely title-contending Germany.

Rounding out the group is the most recent Happy Valley resident, Olivia Smith, who will represent Canada at just 18 years old. Smith played the 2022 season with Penn State and could return in the fall, though there are reports she could sign a professional contract in Europe.

This year’s pool is further proof of the blue and white’s long-standing presence in major international tournaments, and more up-and-coming talent suggest that reign won’t end.

Here are four ex-Nittany Lions that could end up on a Women’s World Cup roster in the future.

Sam Coffey, United States

Though limited experience likely leaves her on the outside looking in, Sam Coffey was undoubtedly in consideration for making the USWNT’s roster this summer.

Coffey didn’t make her debut for the senior national team until September of 2022, but her rise to prominence in the soccer world has been notable.

Since finishing third in NWSL Rookie of the Year voting, the Portland Thorns midfielder has cemented herself as one of its top players. She currently leads the league with six assists so far.

Coffey’s strong vision and ball-striking skills are what make her such an integral part of Portland’s current success as it has helped her team reach second place this season.

While Coffey won’t be playing for her country in Australia and New Zealand for the next month, don’t expect her snub to become commonplace. The former Nittany Lion could very well find herself on the nation’s Olympic roster next year.

Rebecca Cooke, Ireland

One of coach Erica Dambach’s newest additions could be a consistent call up for her hometown squad in the future.

Rebecca Cooke announced her transfer to Penn State in June after spending the previous three seasons at Quinnipiac. As a junior with the Bobcats, Cooke led the nation in goals with 22.

Somewhat poetically, the final match of Cooke’s career at Quinnipiac came in Happy Valley in a 4-1 NCAA Tournament victory for the blue and white.

She has yet to make her senior debut for Ireland, but Cooke grew up playing with the U17 and U19 teams while hailing from Dublin.

As the “Girls in Green” are set to make their Women’s World Cup debut, it’s obvious it’s still catching up with much of the rest of the world on that front. An elite goal scorer like Cooke should certainly find a spot in a future tournament squad for the nation.

Penelope Hocking, United States

Her time at Penn State was short lived, but Penelope Hocking still made an impact in the blue and white.

Hocking, along with teammate Kate Wiesner, led the conference in assists in her only campaign in the Big Ten. Hocking spent her previous four years at USC, where she finished as the program’s all-time leading scorer.

In January, Hocking was taken by the Chicago Red Stars with the seventh overall pick in the NWSL Draft. The striker started in each of her first eight appearances before going down with an injury that kept her out for nearly seven weeks.

A return to action for Hocking came for the first time off the bench on July 7, when she scored the fastest goal in league history for a substitute. It took her just 23 seconds to tally her third goal of the season in the 68th minute of her team’s 1-0 victory over the Houston Dash.

Hocking grew up in the United States system and appeared in the U20 World Cup in 2018. If she can continue to make noise in the NWSL, expect Hocking to find herself in national team player pools soon enough.

Kaleigh Riehl, United States

Last on this list is the oldest player of the bunch, Kaleigh Riehl, who’s currently 26.

Although 26 isn’t old in any facet — even the sports realm — Riehl will be 30 by the time the next Women’s World Cup rolls around. But if she continues to play at the level she is, that fact might not matter.

The former Nittany Lion defender has played every single minute of San Diego Wave FC’s 15 matches this season, continuing to show the reliability and consistency she displayed in college.

Riehl spent four seasons with the blue and white, finishing as the NCAA’s all-time leader in minutes by a position player. She was also a two-time United Soccer Coaches All-American and a 2018 semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy.

At the national team level, Riehl has extensive experience at the youth levels. The Virginian has several caps at the U23 level and was a captain for the U20 team, but she has yet to make her senior debut.

