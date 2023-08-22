 Skip to main content
Forward Kennedy Ring commits to Penn State women's soccer

Penn State Women's Soccer vs Liberty, Wiesner

Penn State defender Kate Wiesner (6) gives a fan a high-five after Penn State's match against Liberty at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pa. on Thursday, Sep. 8, 2022. Penn State defeated Liberty 2-1.

 Nick Eickhoff

Penn State continues to be a factory for offensive talent, as it secured another commitment on Tuesday.

Class of 2025 forward Kennedy Ring announced her decision via Twitter.

Ring plays for Columbia High School in East Greenbush, New York. Her club team, World Class FC, is known as one of the top youth development programs in the nation.

The forward also received interest from Pitt and Virginia, among other programs, but ultimately opted to join the blue and white.

