Former Penn State women’s soccer midfielder Olivia Smith signs contract with pro club in Portugal

Olivia Smith is officially moving on from Penn State.

After just one season as a Nittany Lion, Smith signed a professional contract with Portuguese side Sporting CP.

Smith, who is currently competing for Canada at the Women’s World Cup, is under contract with the club until 2026.

In her lone campaign in the blue and white, the midfielder scored one goal and one assist while appearing in 16 games.

Sporting finished second in its league last season, racking up 54 points.

