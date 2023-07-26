 Skip to main content
Former Penn State women’s soccer midfielder Olivia Smith signs contract with pro club in Portugal

PSU Women's Soccer Vs. Illinois

Midfielder Olivia Smith (11) slides in to pass the ball during the Penn State women’s soccer match against Illinois at Jeffery Field on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 5-0.

 Jackson Ranger

Olivia Smith is officially moving on from Penn State.

After just one season as a Nittany Lion, Smith signed a professional contract with Portuguese side Sporting CP.

Smith, who is currently competing for Canada at the Women’s World Cup, is under contract with the club until 2026.

In her lone campaign in the blue and white, the midfielder scored one goal and one assist while appearing in 16 games.

Sporting finished second in its league last season, racking up 54 points.

